Newswrap, January 5: Priyanka Chopra starrer We Can Be Heroes sequel, Deepika Padukone's birthday bash & more

Newswrap, January 5: Right from Deepika Padukone celebrating her 35th birthday to Kapil Sharma making his Netflix debut, here are the key stories from the previous day.

Janhvi Kapoor buys new property

The actress who made her debut in Bollywood with Dhadak in 2018 has recently purchased property worth Rs 39 crores. She is said to have finalized the deal in December 2020. She is said to have bought three massive flats spread across three floors of a residential building.

We Can Be Heroes sequel

The Jonas starrer was released on December 25, 2020. The actress recently took to her social media handle to announce that the American superhero drama's sequel is official in the making. The movie has been directed by Robert Rodriguez.

Nikamma FIRST LOOK out

Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia are all set to feature in the action entertainer. It also marks the comeback of to the big screen. Recently, the makers revealed the first look of the movie on social media.

Kapil Sharma's Netflix debut

The comedian turned actor is already known for his stint in The Kapil Sharma Show. The latest that we know is that Kapil Sharma is soon going to make his debut on Netflix. He has confirmed the same through his official Twitter handle.

birthday party

and the actress organized a party on her birthday and numerous celebs graced the same including , , Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter, , Siddhant Chaturvedi, and others. Deepika turned 35 years old on Tuesday.

Rajeswara Prasad no more

The renowned lyricist and dialogue writer left for his heavenly abode after having suffered cardiac arrest. He was known to have written dialogues for around 300 movies and was also accredited with around 2000 songs.

Credits :Pinkvilla

