Newswrap, January 6: Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad update, Sushant Singh Rajput's lawyer in Mumbai & more

Newswrap, January 6: Right from the release of the trailer of Richa Chadha's Madam Chief Minister to NCB summoning Arjun Rampal's sister, check out the key stories from the previous day.

Arjun Rampal's sister summoned by NCB

After the actor and his partner Gabriella Demetriades, his sister Komal Rampal has also been summoned by the central agency in connection with a drugs case. She was called to the NCB office on Wednesday in connection with the same.

Madam Chief Minister trailer OUT

The Richa Chadha starrer's much-awaited trailer was finally rolled out recently. The political drama also features Manav Kaul, Akshay Oberoi, and Saurabh Shukla in the lead roles. The actress will be portraying in a never-before-seen avatar in the same.

Bachchan Panday shoot

Kriti Sanon who plays the female lead in the movie recently announced the beginning of its shoot in Rajasthan. It features her opposite whose first look poster became viral on social media a long time ago. The much-awaited movie has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Badhaai Do shoot

Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao have recently kick-started the shoot of their upcoming movie Badhaai Do. Both of them have also shared BTS pictures from the sets on social media.

unhappy over invading of privacy

The soon-to-be mom recently took to her Instagram handle to take a jibe at a photographer and a publication house for allegedly invading her privacy with husband Virat Kohli.

on Dhaakad

The actress had earlier stated that she would begin shooting for the spy thriller in 2021. Recently, she also announced the crew members of Dhaakad. Meanwhile, she has compared the action training of the movie with that of a 'Shaadi Wala Ghar.'

Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer in Mumbai

Vikas Singh has revealed through a tweet that he is in the city for a physical hearing in connection with a case filed by the late actors' sisters against Rhea Chakraborty.

