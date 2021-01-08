Newswrap, January 7: Sushant Singh Rajput case update, Akshay Kumar's first shot from Bachchan Pandey & more

Newswrap, January 7: Right from Priyanka Chopra landing herself in trouble amid UK lockdown to Deepika Padukone hinting at a new project with Hrithik Roshan, here are the key stories from the previous day.

Thankgod's star cast announcement

who already has his hands full with some interesting projects this year has announced a new film titled Thankgod. He will be reuniting with Rakul Preet Singh for the same with whom he had already appeared in a film earlier. Not only that but the comedy-drama also features .

New trouble for Sonu Sood

The Acharya actor has recently landed himself in trouble after BMC lodged a complaint against him for allegedly converting a residential building into a hotel. If media reports are to be believed, he failed to take the civic body's permission to run the place as a commercial space.

Bachchan Pandey update

, Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, and others recently kick-started the shoot of Bachchan Pandey in Rajasthan. And now, the makers have given a glimpse of Akshay's first shot photo on social media that has sent the fans into a frenzy. For the unversed, the movie has been directed by Farhad Samji.

Sushant Singh Rajput case update

The High Court has reportedly reserved the order on Sushant's sisters Priyanka and Meetu Singh's application for quashing of Rhea Chakraborty's FIR against them. Earlier, their lawyer Vikas Singh had announced his arrival in Mumbai for the purpose of this case on social media.

Bhoot Police team in Jaisalmer

, , and the rest of the team of Bhoot Police recently jetted off to Jaisalmer where they will be completing the final shooting schedule for Bhoot Police, The horror-comedy also features Jacqueline Fernandez, , and Jaaved Jaaferi in the lead roles.

's trouble in London

The actress who is currently stranded in London has been reportedly accused of clouting COVID-19 rules as she visited a salon amid the ongoing lockdown. However, she didn't have to pay any penalty charges after she showed the cops the paperwork that allowed her to do the same for her film.

's hint about new film

The actress recently dropped a huge hint about her new film with while responding to his tweet on social media. She mentioned the words 'big celebration' in the same thereby sparking off the new speculations.

