Newswrap, January 7: Sushant Singh Rajput case update, Akshay Kumar's first shot from Bachchan Pandey & more
Thankgod's star cast announcement
Sidharth Malhotra who already has his hands full with some interesting projects this year has announced a new film titled Thankgod. He will be reuniting with Rakul Preet Singh for the same with whom he had already appeared in a film earlier. Not only that but the comedy-drama also features Ajay Devgn.
Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra stoked to announce first film 'Thankgod' with Ajay Devgn, reunites with Rakul Preet Singh
New trouble for Sonu Sood
The Acharya actor has recently landed himself in trouble after BMC lodged a complaint against him for allegedly converting a residential building into a hotel. If media reports are to be believed, he failed to take the civic body's permission to run the place as a commercial space.
Also Read: BMC lodges police complaint against Sonu Sood for converting six storey residential building into a hotel
Bachchan Pandey update
Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, and others recently kick-started the shoot of Bachchan Pandey in Rajasthan. And now, the makers have given a glimpse of Akshay's first shot photo on social media that has sent the fans into a frenzy. For the unversed, the movie has been directed by Farhad Samji.
Also Read: Bachchan Pandey: Akshay Kumar as the rowdy gangster gears up to set the screens on fire with his first shot
Sushant Singh Rajput case update
The High Court has reportedly reserved the order on Sushant's sisters Priyanka and Meetu Singh's application for quashing of Rhea Chakraborty's FIR against them. Earlier, their lawyer Vikas Singh had announced his arrival in Mumbai for the purpose of this case on social media.
Also Read: HC reserves order on Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters' application seeking to quash Rhea Chakraborty's FIR
Bhoot Police team in Jaisalmer
Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and the rest of the team of Bhoot Police recently jetted off to Jaisalmer where they will be completing the final shooting schedule for Bhoot Police, The horror-comedy also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam, and Jaaved Jaaferi in the lead roles.
Also Read: Arjun Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan travel to Jaisalmer for final shooting schedule of Bhoot Police; See PHOTO
Priyanka Chopra's trouble in London
The actress who is currently stranded in London has been reportedly accused of clouting COVID-19 rules as she visited a salon amid the ongoing lockdown. However, she didn't have to pay any penalty charges after she showed the cops the paperwork that allowed her to do the same for her film.
Also Read: Priyanka Chopra confronted by cops for visiting a salon amid COVID 19 lockdown in UK: Reports
Deepika Padukone's hint about new film
The actress recently dropped a huge hint about her new film with Hrithik Roshan while responding to his tweet on social media. She mentioned the words 'big celebration' in the same thereby sparking off the new speculations.
Also Read: Did Deepika Padukone hint at a new project with Hrithik Roshan with her 'big celebration' tweet?