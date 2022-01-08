Newswrap January 8: Looop Lapeta release date announced, Jacqueline Fernandez-Sukesh’s pic gets viral and more

Taapsee Pannu starrer Looop Lapeta gets a release date

Taapsee Pannu has been on a roll with several impressive upcoming movies in the pipeline. Amid this, the actress has unveiled the release date of Looop Lapeta. Also starring Tahir Raj Bhasin, the movie will be releasing on Netflix and will be premiered on February 4, 2022.

Jacqueline Fernandez releases statement after her pic with Sukesh Chandrasekhar gets viral

Jacqueline Fernandez made the headlines after her mushy pic with Sukesh Chandrasekhar went viral on social media. And while the pic has been raising a lot of eyebrows, the actress had released a statement on the matter. Taking to social media, Jacqueline wrote, “This country and its people have always given me tremendous love and respect. This includes my friends from the media, from whom I have learned a lot. I’m currently going through a rough patch but I’m sure that my friends and fans will see me through it. It is with this trust that I would request my media friends to not circulate images of a nature that intrude my privacy and personal space. You would not do this to your own loved ones, am sure you would not do this to me either. Hoping that justice and good sense prevails. Thank you”.

Neha Dhupia reveals the name of her son

Neha Dhupia, who became a proud mother of a baby boy on October 3, 2021, has finally made the headlines after she revealed her son’s name. Taking to social media, Neha shared a beautiful pool pic with her husband Angad Bedi and her kids. In the caption, Neha revealed her son’s name as Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi. She wrote, “Our baby boy Guriq #GuriqSinghDhupiaBedi @guriqdhupiabedi”.

Ajay Devgn to begin the shooting of Kaithi from next week

Ajay Devgn made the headlines when he had announced the Hindi remake of the action-packed, thriller and Tamil film Kaithi (2019). While he was supposed to begin the shooting for the movie later this month, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Ajay will begin shooting for Kaithi next week. “Ajay had given dates for another movie, a mystery thriller-drama (and remake of a superhit south movie). This was the sequel of another movie that Ajay had acted in earlier. The mahurat of the film was to happen on January 7, followed by Kaithi’s mahurat a couple of days later. But the shoot of that movie got postponed due to various reasons. Instead of wasting those dates, Ajay asked his team to shift them for Kaithi – which was to be shot from mid-January anyways,” a source had told Pinkvilla.

Aamir Khan and Naga Chaitanya likely to have more scenes in Laal Singh Chaddha

As Naga Chaitanya will be seen collaborating with Aamir Khan for the first time in Laal Singh Chaddha, it is reported that the makers have been in awe of the duo’s onscreen chemistry. And now it is reported that the makers have decided to add more scenes of Aamir and Naga in Laal Singh Chaddha as their chemistry is said to be the USP of the movie.