Newswrap, January 8: Sushant Singh Rajput's passion project, Kangana Ranaut's question for SC & more

Newswrap, January 8: Right from Kangana Ranaut being grilled by the cops in sedition case to the latest update on Adipurush, here are the key stories from the previous day.

Sushant Singh Rajput's film to be revived

The late actor's friend and director Sanjay Puran Singh has revealed that he has planned to revive the former's passion project which was supposed to be based on astronomy. The film titled Chanda Mama Door Ke was announced in 2017 and showcased Sushant's love for acting and astronomy.

Sushant's 'dream project' director absconding?

The NCB is currently on the lookout for one Rishikesh Pawar who is an assistant director and a friend of Sushant Singh Rajput. The central agency has been searching for him in connection with the drugs case. He was also the assistant director of SSR's dream project. He had earlier applied for anticipatory bail but that was rejected by the court.

jets off to Bhopal

The actress recently jetted off to Bhopal for her shooting schedule of Dhaakad there. She did the same after being grilled by the cops over a sedition case against her. Kangana had revealed a long time ago that she will begin shooting for the actioner this year.

Kangana's question to Supreme Court

The actress was summoned and grilled at the Bandra Police Station earlier in connection with a sedition case that was filed against her. In the midst of all this, she shared a video while talking about various issues ranging from the demolition of her property by the BMC officials to legal cases filed against her for speaking on the farmers' issue. Kangana sought an answer from the SC regarding the same.

Rajiv Lakshman DELETES pictures with Rhea hours after posting them

In a shocking state of events, Roadies fame Rajiv Lakshman deleted all the pictures that he had shared with Rhea Chakraborty earlier on Friday. Not only that but he also sought an apology in a separate post for creating trouble with his irresponsible words.

Adipurush update

will reportedly take paternity leave before joining the sets of Adipurush. Meanwhile, the rest of the star cast will begin shooting this month. Saif, on the other hand, is expected to join them in March. The actor will welcome his second baby with Kareena Kapoor Khan this year.

