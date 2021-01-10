Newswrap, January 9: Kangana Ranaut meets Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Salman Khan lends his voice in Kaagaz & more

Newswrap, January 9: Right from Deepika Padukone sharing an unseen photo with Ranveer Singh to Salman Khan lending his voice for a pensive poem in Pankaj Tripathi starrer Kaagaz; here are the key stories from the previous day.

meets CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The Thalaivi star is currently in Bhopal for the shoot of her upcoming action film Dhaakad. Recently, the actress along with the film’s other cast has met Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Later, Kangana took to her Twitter handle and shared pictures from it.

Also Read:Kangana Ranaut & her Dhaakad team meet CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan; Says ‘We are humbled by his graciousness’

drops unseen pic with Ranveer

The actress recently had a Q &A session with her fans on her Instagram. During this, Deepika has shared a stunning unseen picture with from her birthday bash, leaving everyone in awe of the couple.

Also Read:Deepika Padukone posts UNSEEN photo with Ranveer Singh from her birthday bash and says he finished her cake

narrates a poem in Kaagaz

First time ever the Dabangg Khan has narrated a poem. Salman has lent his voice for a poem in Pankaj Tripathi’s recently released film Kaagaz. The movie has been directed by Satish Kaushik who is also playing the role of a lawyer in it.

Also Read: Salman Khan lends his voice for the first time for a pensive poem in Pankaj Tripathi starrer Kaagaz; WATCH

Ranveer Singh shows off his ripped muscles

The Simmba star shelled out major fitness goals for everyone as he shared his picture from the gym wherein he flaunted his toned and ripped muscles. Needless to say, the actor’s picture has left everyone in awe of his dapper looks.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh shells out weekend fitspiration as he flaunts his ripped muscles in a gym selfie; Take a look

Kriti shares video from Bachchan Pandey set

The Heropanti actress is currently in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan shooting for her upcoming film Bachchan Pandey with . The diva has been sharing a glimpse of it on social media. Recently, she shared a video wherein Kriti Sanon is seen walking with her makeup artist and team members while giving us a sneak peek into it.

Also Read: Bachchan Pandey: Kriti Sanon enjoys the winter chill as she shoots with Akshay Kumar in 'freezing' 9 degrees

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×