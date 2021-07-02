Newswrap, July 1: Akshay Kumar unveils Hungama 2 trailer; Naseeruddin Shah likely to get discharged & more

From Akshay Kumar launching the Hungama 2 trailer starring Shilpa Shetty to Naseeruddin Shah likely to get discharged from the hospital on Friday; Here are key stories from the previous day.

unveils Hungama 2 trailer

took to his social media and unveiled the upcoming sequel comedy Hungama 2’s trailer. The film is a sequel to the 2003 release Hungama which starred Akshaye Kumar and Aftab Shivdasani in leading parts. Hungama 2 will premiere directly to a streaming platform on July 23. The film stars , Meezan, and Paresh Rawal in leading parts.

Naseeruddin Shah health update

Senior actor Naseeruddin Shah is likely to get discharged from the hospital on Friday. His secretary told the media that the actor’s condition is stable. ‘A Wednesday’ actor got admitted to the hospital this week after being diagnosed with pneumonia.

Virat Kohli and ’s unseen pics

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s unseen pics have recently surfaced online. The pictures have emerged from the wedding of fellow cricketer Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghosh. In the rare and unseen pictures, the power couple is looking absolutely amazing. The couple is seemingly enjoying the time spent at Zaheer and Sagarika’s wedding with happy smiling faces.

Vidya Balan on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

In a recent interview, Vidya Balan was asked if she had been offered the role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 led by Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. Vidya said that she is not in the film. She further spoke about the comparisons made between the original and the sequel and called it unfair to compare the two films.

on SRK film with Rajkumar Hirani

Rumour mills were buzzing that Taapsee Pannu had signed the upcoming Rajkumar Hiran film opposite . Taapsee in an interview denied the rumours and said that she is yet not a part of the film. She even mentioned that she will be very happy and scream from the rooftops if she signs this alleged project.

