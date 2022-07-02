Newswrap, July 1: Alia Bhatt's new PICS from Portugal; Ananya Panday's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan shoot update & more

Ananya Panday to wrap Kho Gaye Hum Kahan by mid-July

A source close to Ananya Panday has exclusively revealed that she has been shooting non-stop for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan since June in Mumbai. She is mostly shooting at night for the film. It is said that she will complete shooting for this film by mid-July and then jump to Liger promotions right after.

Alia Bhatt's pregnancy glow is unmissable in new PICS from Portugal

The Raazi actress is once again making headlines as she has shared new pics from Portugal. In the pic, Alia was dressed in a black jacket and had kept her tresses open. The Badrinath Ki Dulhania actress had stepped out for a walk and appeared to be a happy soul enjoying a sunny day.

Aryan Khan moves court seeking return of his passport

According to a report in Press Trust of India, Aryan Khan filed an application in the special court, to get back his passport after being granted the clean chit.

Taapsee Pannu on bagging role with Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki: Got it on basis of talent & not recommendation

Taapsee revealed that she got the opportunity of working in Dunki due to her talent. “I feel so happy that this has happened purely on the basis of credentials and talent. Nobody picked up the phone for a recommendation. I got the film only because someone liked I what did,” the actress said.

Urmila Matondkar on judgments she faced when entered politics: It was like all the mess went loose

In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Urmila Matondkar opened up about the judgements she had faced when entering politics. The Rangeela actress shares, “It was like all the mess went loose, everything went baloney.”

