Newswrap July 10: Varun Dhawan announces Bhediya shoot wrap; Chunky Pandey’s mother passes away & more

From Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon announcing Bhediya shoot wrap to Chunky Pandey's mother passing away, here are key stories from the previous day.
29544 reads Mumbai Updated: July 11, 2021 11:32 am
Varun Dhawan announces Bhediya shoot wrap Newswrap July 10: Varun Dhawan announces Bhediya shoot wrap; Chunky Pandey’s mother passes away & more (Pic Credits: Varun Dhawan Instagram)
Chunky Pandey’s mother Snehlata passes away

Chunky Pandey’s mother Snehlata Pandey breathed her last on July 10 in Mumbai. The reason behind her unfortunate demise is yet to be known. Bhavana Pandey, Rysa Pandey and Ananya Panday paid their last respects. Deanne Panday, Shabina Khan, Neelam Kothari and her husband Sameer Soni were also seen outside Snehlata’s residence. 

Also Read: Chunky Pandey’s mother Snehlata passes away: Ananya Panday, Neelam Kothari & others arrive to pay last respect

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon call it a wrap on Bhediya

The shoot for the movie Bhediya which began amid COVID-19 pandemic in Arunachal Pradesh has finally finished. Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon have finally wrapped up their horror-comedy Bhediya. Both Varun and Kriti announced the same on their social media handles. 

Also Read: WATCH: Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon call it a wrap on Bhediya: What an extraordinary journey this has been

Farhan Akhtar reveals he intendsds to direct films again 

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Farhan revealed his intentions to direct films again. He even hinted at starting it very soon.  “I am very touched by the fact that you appreciate my work as a director, and I feel I do owe that side of my work and my career again to people as well. I do look forward to directing, and hopefully we will chat about that soon,” informs Farhan. 

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Farhan Akhtar reveals he intends to direct again; Is constantly asked about Dil Chahta Hai 2, Don 3

Bigg Boss fame Baba Khan aka Jallad seeks help for work 

A lot of people have lost their main source of income amid COVID-19 pandemic. The entertainment industry in India has also been badly hit by the coronavirus situation. Among many, Bigg Boss fame Baba Khan, who played the role of Jallad in the show also claimed to be struggling to make ends meet. 

Also Read: Salman Khan's co-star Baba Khan stares at loss, seeks help: No job due to COVID induced lockdown

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif to return to Tiger 3 set 

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are all set to return to resume shooting for ‘Tiger 3’ this month. Not just this, the two may reportedly head for an international shoot in August. It is expected that Emraan will be seen playing the role of the antagonist who will face off against Tiger aka Salman in the third instalment. 

Also Read: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif to return to Tiger 3 set on THIS date & head for international shoot in August?

Credits :Pic Credits: Varun Dhawan Instagram

