Newswrap, July 11: Anushka & Virat celebrate Vamika’s half birthday; Akshay Kumar’s body transformation & more
Vamika’s half birthday
Anushka Sharma took to Instagram and posted a bunch of wonderful pictures with Virat Kohli and her daughter Vamika. The couple celebrated Vamika’s half birthday as she turned 6 months old. Several Bollywood celebrities congratulated Vamika in the comment section including Sonam Kapoor and Kajal Aggarwal.
Akshay Kumar’s body transformation
Superstar Akshay Kumar is known for his fitness and his tremendous physique as he keeps himself in shape 365 days a year. He is also known to be committing to his role and doing what’s required. He recently gained a little over 5 kg for his upcoming venture Raksha Bandhan directed by Aanand L. Rai.
Dilip Kumar’s advice to Naseeruddin Shah
Naseeruddin Shah recalled Dilip Kumar’s advice to him about not becoming an actor. Naseer remembered mentioning the desire to become an actor to the legendary Dilip Kumar, who said, “I think you should go back and study. People from good families should not try to become actors.”
Taapsee Pannu celebrates Mathias Boe’s birthday
Taapsee Pannu recently joined boyfriend Mathias Boe on his birthday. Along with sister Shagun Pannu and a few friends, Taapsee and Mathias met for the luncheon in a seemingly private dining space. Shagun Pannu also took to her Instagram story and shared glimpses from the party at home.
Varun Dhawan on Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania
Varun Dhawan reflected on the 7 years of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania through a series of Instagram posts. He wrote in the caption along with the pictures, “Seven years of 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania'. Exactly how the film was made with tears, love, and lots of fun." Varun will be next seen in the horror film Bhediya.
