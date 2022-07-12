Newswrap, July 11: Deepika Padukone & Ranveer return from US, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania clocks 8 years & more

Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor looks ruggedly handsome in new PICS

On Monday, Ranbir, who is coming to the big screen four years after he delivered the blockbuster Sanju, flaunted his ripped physique as YRF shared new photos of Shamshera.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone return to Mumbai after a super fun US holiday

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone returned from the US on early Monday morning. The couple were on a week-long holiday where they spent quality time together amidst their hectic shoot schedules. They were snapped at the Mumbai international airport on Monday morning as they walked out holding each other's hand and twinned in tracksuits.

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Misha & Zain pose with Pankaj Kapur in UNSEEN PICS

Recently, unseen photographs of Shahid with his family surfaced on Instagram. The pictures were clicked at Shahid’s sister Sanah Kapur’s wedding.

Indian Matchmaking Season 2 to premiere on August 10

Indian Matchmaking is back with another season. On Monday, Sima Taparia made the exciting announcement on her Instagram and revealed that the second season will premier on August 10.

Varun Dhawan celebrates 8 years of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt's romantic-comedy film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania has completed 8 years of its release today. On the occasion, Dhawan shared an unseen picture to mark 8 years of the film alongside Alia and Sidharth. Taking to his Instagram story, the Badlapur actor captioned it: "8 years of humpty Sharma ko dhulani some great memories with amazing people."

