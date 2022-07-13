Newswrap, July 12: Ranveer's US birthday PICS with Deepika; Koffee With Karan 7 promo with Sara, Janhvi & more

Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone biked, swam and trekked on actor's epic birthday trip to the US

Ranveer Singh recently celebrated his 37th birthday and did it with the love of his life Deepika Padukone. The couple were in US for the actor's birthday and have now shared photos from their special birthday celebrations. Just like his recent episode with Bear Grylls, Ranveer and Deepika ventured out into the great outdoors to celebrate the actor's birthday.

GoodLuck Jerry: Janhvi Kapoor unveils new poster of black comedy

Janhvi shared an intriguing poster of GoodLuck Jerry on July 12. In the poster, the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress was seen sitting in the middle of what seemed like a gang of goons giving a glimpse of the key actors of the movie.

Koffee With Karan 7 new promo with Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor

Karan Johar shared a new promo from the upcoming episode and revealed that the second guests to grace the couch will be Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas put breezy romance on display as lovebirds pose together on a boat

Over the weekend, Nick Jonas participated in a Celebrity Golf Tournament held at Lake Tahoe and Priyanka also arrived to wish him luck. The couple turned their trip to Lake Tahoe into a mini and quick getaway.

Masaba Gupta to design BFF Sonam Kapoor's Boho-themed baby shower

A source close to Pinkvilla stated that Sonam's BFF and fashion designer Masaba Gupta will be designing the boho-themed baby shower. The duo share a great bond together and have been friends since childhood.

