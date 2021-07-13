Newswrap July 12: Varun Dhawan in talks with Mohit Suri; Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 to be shot in 5 countries

From Varun Dhawan in talks with director Mohit Suri for another film to Tiger 3 makers finalising the shoot locations for the movie; Here are key stories from the previous day.

in talks with director Mohit Suri for his next

Varun Dhawan has initiated an advanced conversation with Mohit Suri for his next film. Over the last two months, Mohit and Varun have been discussing the idea of collaborating on an action-packed love story. A known source informed Pinkvilla that while timelines are not in place, it’s being planned as something that can potentially start next year.

’s Tiger 3 to be shot in 5 countries

Maneesh Sharma directorial Tiger 3 featuring Salman Khan, and Emraan Hasmi will be shot in five countries from August over a period of 50 to 60 days. The makers have decided to shoot the movie in Austria, Morocco, Turkey, Russia and UAE. Apart from that, the team will also be shooting for some parts in Mumbai and another ground in Goregaon.

says no release date has been finalised for Thalaivi

Actress Kangana Ranaut urged people to not pay heed to rumours related to her upcoming movie Thalaivi which talks about the life of late actress-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa. Clearing the air about the release date, the actress informed that the makers have not announced any release date of Thalaivi, yet.

Devdas clocks 19 years today

The 2002 release Devdas starring , and completed 19 years today. The movie, which went on to become a massive blockbuster, is based on the 1917 novel of the same name written by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay. Celebrating the milestone, SRK shared some unseen pics from the sets with Bhansali, Madhuri, Aishwarya and Jackie Shroff.

Sara Ali Khan visits Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati

Actress Sara Ali Khan had a weekend filled with blessings as she headed to the North-East part of the country for work. The ‘Love Aaj Kal’ star also sought blessings at the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam and shared glimpses from her trip.

