Newswrap July 13: 83 director Kabir Khan remembers Yashpal Sharma; Shahid Kapoor to begin actioner in December

From Kabir Khan remembering Yashpal Sharma after his sudden demise to Shahid Kapoor going on the floor with an action film in December; Here are key stories from the previous day.

Kabir Khan on Yashpal Sharma

Yashpal Sharma who was an integral part of the Indian cricket team that won the 1983 world cup passed away on Tuesday. Director of the film ‘83’ Kabir Khan remembers the legendary player. Kabir mentioned that he was excited to show the film to Yashpal Sharma. also mourned the legend’s demise on Instagram.

’s latest venture

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Shahid Kapoor will soon be starting an action film that will be made under the banner of T-Series produced by Bhushan Kumar. The film will be directed by Amar Butala. The actioner is expected to go on the floor by December 2021. Shahid will next be seen in Jersey.

Laal Singh Chaddha makers on litter allegations

productions who are the makers behind the mega venture Laal Singh Chaddha were alleged by a Twitter user that they have littered and polluted a village in Ladakh, where the film is currently being shot. The production house in their official statement has categorically denied any such activity.

Schedule wrap of Goodbye

Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna, Pavail Gulati, and Neena Gupta starrer ‘Goodbye’ has recently wrapped a schedule. The entire cast of the film could be seen enjoying themselves by dancing and partying hard at the wrap.

Kriti Sanon’s Mimi trailer

The trailer of Kriti Sanon’s upcoming film ‘Mimi’ is out now. The film stars Pankaj Tripathi along with Gajraj Rao and Supriya Pathak as important characters. Kriti’s latest venture is about surrogacy pregnancy and the fans seemed to have liked the entertainment value in the direct to digital release film.

