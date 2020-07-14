The newswrap from July 13: Sara Ali Khan's driver tests COVID 19 positive, Amitabh Bachchan's heartfelt post on Instagram for his fans and more key stories from entertainment industry.

Newswrap July 13: Sara Ali Khan's driver tests COVID 19 positive, Amitabh Bachchan's heartfelt post & more

The latest newswrap brings the most crucial stories of the day from the world of entertainment.

1. Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan revealed on her Instagram account that her driver has tested positive for COVID 19. The actress who made her debut in the film, Kedarnath stated that her driver has been tested positive for COVID 19 and that she along with her other family members have also undergone the Coronavirus tests. Sara Ali Khan further adds in her Instagram post that her other staff members at home have been tested negative for COVID 19. The stunning actress also urges everyone to be careful and to stay safe

Read Story: Sara Ali Khan's driver tests positive for COVID 19; Says she & other family members have tested negative

2. Amitabh Bachchan expresses gratitude towards his fans for their best wishes also writes a heartfelt post on Instagram. The Bollywood megastar announced on his Twitter account that he has been tested positive for COVID 19. The legendary actor further states in her post that he has been moved to the hospital. Now, in a heart warming post on Instagram the actor expresses gratitude to all his fans and followers who have been pouring in messages for the actor's speedy recovery. The fans of the Muqaddar Ka Sikandar star shared their heartfelt messages on social media praying for the star's quick recovery. Futhermore, Abhishek Bachchan, and have also been tested positive for COVID 19.

Read Story: Amitabh Bachchan expresses gratitude towards fans for their prayers and best wishes; Pens a heartfelt post

3. Rhea Chakraborty updates her Whatsapp display photo with a sweet picture of Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress updated her Whatsapp display photo with an image of herself with the Kedarnath star. The Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput sadly passed away. The late actor was found hanging at his residence in Mumbai. The actor Rhea Chakraborty now shared a sweet memory of the late star Sushant Singh Rajput by updating their picture together as her latest whatsapp display picture.

Read Story: Rhea Chakraborty updates her Whatsapp display pic with a sweet memory of Sushant Singh Rajput

4. Abhishek Bachchan's co star from Breathe, Amit Sadh tests negative. The actor reportedly stated that the only time he is saying he is happily negative is with respect to the COVID 19 test. The actor Amit Sadh on Sunday, had announced that he will be undertaking a COVID 19 test as a precautionary measure, after news came to light that Abhishek Bachchan had tested positive for COVID 19. The actors had reportedly met at a dubbing studio.

Read Story: Abhishek Bachchan's Breathe co star Amit Sadh tests negative: The only time I say happily I am negative

5. 's sister Shaheen Bhatt has made it clear that she will take legal action against online rape threats and any kind of harassment from now onwards. Shaheen Bhatt reportedly shared a screenshot of the hate filled messages along with rape threats. Bhatt has stated that now onwards she will be taking the legal route for such actions by users on social media.

Read Story: Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt to take legal action against online rape threats and harassment henceforth

Credits :pinkvilla

