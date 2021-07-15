  1. Home
Newswrap July 14: Dia Mirza & Vaibhav Rekhi welcome baby boy; Kareena Kapoor’s book faces legal trouble & more

From Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi welcoming their newborn to Kareena Kapoor’s book titled ‘Pregnancy Bible’ landing into controversy; Here are the key stories from the previous day.
July 15, 2021
Newswrap July 14: Dia Mirza & Vaibhav Rekhi welcome baby boy; Kareena Kapoor's book faces legal trouble & more
Dia Mirza welcomes baby boy

On Wednesday, Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi were blessed with a baby boy. The actress took to social media and shared a glimpse of her newborn son and revealed that her son Avyaan was born on May 14 via an emergency C-section. Wishes have been pouring in ever since the announcement was made. 

Also Read: Dia Mirza welcomes baby boy: Richa Chadha, Tahira Kashyap, Bipasha & others shower love on new mommy & her son

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s book ‘Pregnancy Bible’ lands into controversy 

Kareena Kapoor’s new book titled ‘Pregnancy Bible’ has landed in legal trouble. According to media reports, the All India Minority Board has objected to the name of the book. They are also seeking legal advice and are planning to file a complaint against the Jab We Met actress. Kareena is yet to respond to the controversy. 

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s book ‘Pregnancy Bible’ lands into controversy over its title; AIMB objects to the name

Radhika Apte in talks to play a role in Vikram Vedha 

Apart from Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, Vikram Vedha has another key character of a lawyer and the sources known to Pinkvilla have revealed  that the team is in talks with Radhika Apte for the same. Saif and Radhika have previously worked together in the web show, Sacred Games, however, this would be the first collaboration of Apte with Hrithik.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Radhika Apte in talks to play a lawyer in Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan fronted Vikram Vedha

Mandira Bedi remembers late husband Raj Kaushal 

Mandira Bedi, who lost her husband Raj Kaushal on June 30 due to a heart attack, took to her Instagram and posted a picture of a tissue paper with Raji written on it. Raj is survived by two kids, 10-year-old son Vir and 4-year-old daughter Tara. 

Also Read: Mandira Bedi’s emotional post remembering late husband Raj Kaushal will make you teary eyed

Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor to shoot for Luv Ranjan's next in Delhi

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor jetted off to Delhi to shoot for Luv Ranjan's romantic comedy. Followed by them were Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia who also left for the capital. It has been reported that the shoot of the film will resume this week and the cast will be in Delhi for around 15 days. 

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor's film first MAJOR project to be shot in NCR since March 2021

