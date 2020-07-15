Newswrap, July 14: Rhea's note for Sushant Singh Rajput, Dil Bechara trailer's record, Rekha's COVID 19 test

Newswrap, July 14: Right from Rekha refusing to get tested for COVID-19 to Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara creating yet another record, here is a list of key stories that you need to know. Check them out.

Rhea Chakraborty’s first-ever note for Sushant Singh Rajput

It’s been almost a month since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. His rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has penned an emotional note remembering him on Instagram. She has also shared a few pictures with the late actor and has changed her WhatsApp’s display picture too. This is the first time that the actress has shared something on social media since Sushant’s demise.

Mumbai Police’s investigation on Sushant Singh Rajput’s case to end soon

As per the latest reports, police officials in Mumbai will continue their investigation on Sushant Singh Rajput’s case for another 15-20 days post which they will reveal the findings. Several people have already been interrogated in the entire matter and the forensic team will submit their report to the police in the next 10 days.

Veteran actress refuses to get tested for COVID-19

Rekha has reportedly refused to get her COVID-19 test done by the concerned authorities. As has been reported earlier, a few of her staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 and her residence has also been declared a containment zone. But very recently, the actress has reportedly refused to allow the entry of BMC officials inside her bungalow for the sanitization process.

Dil Bechara’s trailer breaks another record

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Dil Bechara’s trailer has reached yet another milestone. It has become the first-ever movie trailer to garner 10 million ‘likes’ on YouTube. The romantic drama, on the other hand, is scheduled to be released on 24th July 2020.

Zoya Akhtar’s residence sealed

Noted filmmaker Zoya Akhtar’s residence has now been sealed and declared a containment zone. For the unversed, her house is nearby Rekha’s bungalow that already falls under a sealed zone after a few of the staff members of the actress tested positive for COVID-19.

