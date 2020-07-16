Newswrap, July 15, Dil Bechara's Taare Ginn song out, Bell Bottom's Scotland schedule, Twitter accounts hacked

Newswrap July 15: Right from Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom's shooting schedule plans to the widespread hacking of the accounts of some bigwigs, here are some key stories that you need to know.

It is impossible to keep a tab on every piece of news that is rolled out in a day, isn’t it? That’s why we have brought a list of some of the most pivotal entertainment news from the previous day to keep you all updated about the same. Right from the release of Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer’s song Taare Ginn to the hacking of the Twitter accounts of some bigwigs around the world, here are some key stories:

not to be interrogated by police concerning Sushant Singh Rajput’s case

It’s been almost a month since Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode but the investigation of his case is still going on. Numerous people have been summoned by police officials to get their statements recorded. Certain reports also stated that Salman Khan will also be quizzed like the others. However, as per a report by News18, Mumbai Police’s DCP has denied such claims.

Dil Bechara’s Taare Ginn song out

After Dil Bechara’s title track, another amazing song from the romantic drama that has now been released is Taare Ginn. The wonderful number is set against the backdrop of a college prom and features the beautiful journey of Kizzie and Manny. It has been composed by music maestro AR Rahman.

Shrenu Parikh tests positive for Coronavirus

The actress who has appeared in popular shows like Ishqbaaaz and Dil Boley Oberoi has revealed through social media that she has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Shrenu is currently receiving treatment at a hospital. Many of her friends from the television fraternity have wished her a speedy recovery.

Bell Bottom’s shoot to be conducted in Scotland!

If there is one movie that has been creating a lot of buzz in the media, it is definitely Bell Bottom featuring , Vaani Kapoor, , and Lara Dutta in the lead roles. The movie is reportedly going on floors soon but in the midst of all this, another shocking piece of news awaits us. If media reports are to be believed, the star cast of Bell Bottom will jet off to Scotland for a start-to-finish schedule.

Twitter accounts of bigwigs hacked

In a shocking state of events, the Twitter accounts of numerous bigwigs including Elon Musk, Barack Obama, Kanye West, Bill Gates, and others have been hacked. Not only that but companies like Apple and Uber have also fallen prey to this unprecedented situation.

Gigi Hadid’s live Instagram session

As we all know, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid will soon be embracing parenthood. In the midst of all this, the latter has flaunted her baby bump for the first time in a live video on Instagram much to the rejoice of her fans.

