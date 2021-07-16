Newswrap, July 15: Sidharth Malhotra’s Shershaah teaser out; Jr NTR training for Bheem in RRR & more

From Siddharth Malhotra starrer Shershaah teaser getting released to Jr. NTR pursuing intense training to play Bheem in RRR; Here are key stories from the previous day.

Shershaah teaser out

is portraying the role of real-life soldier Captain Vikram Batra during the Kargil war. Makers of the film released a small teaser and announced the release date of the much-awaited venture which also stars Kiara Advani in a crucial part. The film is produced by Dharma Productions.

Also Read| Shershaah Teaser: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's tale of Captain Vikram Batra's valour to be out Aug 12

Jr. NTR for RRR

In the mega venture being directed by SS Rajamouli, Jr. NTR plays the role of a tribal leader called Komaram Bheem. He underwent a hectic training program for 18 months to embody the look and body language of the character. Besides, he also gained around 9 kilos for the role as well. Besides, the makers have also unveiled a video giving a glimpse of the making of RRR and it unveiled his fitness skills.

Also Read| RRR: Jr NTR undergoes hectic training to get into the role of Bheem; Performs edgy stunts

’s production house

Taapsee Pannu took to the social media platforms and announced a milestone in her journey in Bollywood. She has started her own production house called ‘Outsiders Films’. Taapsee’s boyfriend Mathias Boe commented on her past and funnily wrote that he will do a film with this production house for free.

Also Read| Taapsee Pannu turns producer, launches production house 'Outsiders Films': I aim to empower talent

on 10 years of ZNMD

Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol led Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara completed 10 years of release. Hrithik spoke about the film and said, “It’s one of the few Hindi films of its time which, I think, has zero false notes. No moment, no dialogue, no intention that brings a false note.”

Also Read| Hrithik Roshan opens up on what makes ZNMD relatable 10 years on, film's sequel & what he misses the most

Kriti Sanon on Adipurush

Kriti Sanon is essaying the role of Sita in Adipurush alongside Prabhas and . She spoke about her experience of working on the film with the two stars and said that both of them are entertaining in their own way. She also spoke about the responsibility of portraying Sita on-screen.

Also Read| Kriti Sanon on working with Prabhas & Saif Ali Khan in Om Raut’s Adipurush: Entertaining in their own way

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×