Newswrap, July 16: Rhea Chakraborty's letter to Amit Shah, Kangana Ranaut's tweet on lynching, Ludo 1st look

The world of entertainment is abuzz with multiple stories daily but it will be literally impossible for everyone to keep a tab on every piece of news that is being rolled out. So here we are! Take a look at some of the key stories from the previous day that have been making headlines. Right from updates on Sushant Singh Rajput’s case to the release of Ludo’s first look on social media, here are the key stories that you need to know about:

Shekhar Suman backs out!

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14th June 2020 but the debates revolving around him don’t seem to end anytime soon. Shekhar Suman who had earlier taken an initiative for pressing probe into the late actor’s case has surprisingly backed out from the movement. Citing the reason behind the same, the veteran actor states he is uncomfortable about the fact that Sushant’s family is silent about the entire matter.

Rhea Chakraborty pens a letter to Amit Shah

In a surprising state of events, Rhea Chakraborty has called herself late Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend for the first time on social media. Not only that but the actress has also written a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah in which she has urged the politician to initiate a CBI investigation in the late MS Dhoni star’s case. Earlier, the actress had also called out online threats targeting her in a hard-hitting post on Instagram. She also seeks the help of cybercrime helpline concerning this matter. However, as per the latest reports, Rhea hasn’t filed any police complaint yet.

’s verdict on lynching

Kangana Ranaut recently took to social media and strongly condemned the brutal lynching of a priest in Meerut. If media reports are to be believed, a group of youths had beaten him up after a tiff with the latter. Kangana has now shared her thoughts through a tweet in which she talks about stopping the killing of the innocent spiritual seekers.

The first look of Anurag Basu’s Ludo unveiled

The lead cast of Ludo including Rajkummar Rao and Fatima Sana Shaikh has recently unveiled the first look of the movie that is heading for an OTT release. While Rajkummar is seen sporting a somewhat different look with long hair, Fatima, on the other hand, grabs attention because of a cute little toddler that she could be seen holding in her arms. Apart from this, Ludo also features Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Suresh Saraf, and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead roles.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s psychiatrist and PR manager’s statements recorded by police

After having reportedly interrogated almost 36 people, police officials have now recorded the statements of the psychiatrist who had been treating Sushant Singh Rajput for depression. That’s not all. A top-notch PR manager from Bollywood named Reshma Shetty’s statement has also been recorded. However, further details are awaited regarding the same. Apart from that, the investigation team will also check the late actor’s bank account details in the search for some discrepancies.

