Newswrap, July 17: Anupam Kher announces his 519th film; Karan Johar shelves ‘Takht’ & more

From Anupam Kher announcing his 519th film to Karan Johar calling off Takht; Here are the key stories from the pervious day.

shelves ‘Takht’

According to the reports, Karan Johar has called off his dream project ‘Takht’ for several reasons. The film was to have an ensemble cast including Kareena Kapoor Khan, , , Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal. The movie was based on the history of the Mughals in India. It has been reported that Karan will instead focus on doing a light-hearted romantic family flick

resumes shoot for her upcoming film ‘Shero’

On Saturday morning, Sunny Leone took to her Instagram handle and shared that she has resumed shooting for her South Indian film ‘Shero’. The movie is touted to be a psychological thriller which will see Sunny playing the lead. It is being helmed by director Sreejith Vijayan.

Elli AvrRam confirms working with Amitabh Bachchan in Goodbye

Elli AvrRam confirmed working with Amitabh Bachchan in Goodbye. The actress said working with Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming film "Goodbye" is a miracle.

Anupam Kher announces his 519th film

Anupam Kher announced his 519th film while flying above the atlantic ocean. Kher in a post wrote, “Delighted to announce my 519th film while flying above the #AtlantcOcean at 36000 feet. God has been kind to me. It is so humbling to be able to reach this possibility. Of course, it is my hard work but it is also the blessings of millions of people, my fans, my followers on SM, my friends, my family, my elders.”

teases Virat Kohli in new social media post

Actress Anushka Sharma and Indian skipper Virat Kohli are exploring the UK as the latter waits for the next Team India series to commence. Her recent post features glimpses from their walk around the streets of the UK where they seem to be surrounded by beautiful and symmetrical houses. Anushka poked fun at her husband as she shared photos on her handle.

