  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Newswrap, July 17: Anupam Kher announces his 519th film; Karan Johar shelves ‘Takht’ & more

From Anupam Kher announcing his 519th film to Karan Johar calling off Takht; Here are the key stories from the pervious day.
34468 reads Mumbai Updated: July 18, 2021 11:13 am
Karan Johar,anupam kher Newswrap, July 17: Anupam Kher announces his 519th film; Karan Johar shelves ‘Takht’ & more (Pic Credits: Anupam Kher Instagram)
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Karan Johar shelves ‘Takht’

According to the reports, Karan Johar has called off his dream project ‘Takht’ for several reasons. The film was to have an ensemble cast including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal. The movie was based on the history of the Mughals in India. It has been reported that Karan will instead focus on doing a light-hearted romantic family flick

Also Read: Karan Johar shelves ‘Takht’ with ensemble cast including Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh: Reports

Sunny Leone resumes shoot for her upcoming film ‘Shero’

On Saturday morning, Sunny Leone took to her Instagram handle and shared that she has resumed shooting for her South Indian film ‘Shero’. The movie is touted to be a psychological thriller which will see Sunny playing the lead. It is being helmed by director Sreejith Vijayan. 

Also Read: Sunny Leone resumes shoot for her upcoming film ‘Shero’: Shares a new poster

Elli AvrRam confirms working with Amitabh Bachchan in Goodbye

Elli AvrRam confirmed working with Amitabh Bachchan in Goodbye. The actress said working with Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming film "Goodbye" is a miracle.

Also Read: Elli AvrRam confirms working with Amitabh Bachchan in Goodbye: 'Miracles happen, when you Dream Big'

Anupam Kher announces his 519th film

Anupam Kher announced his 519th film while flying above the atlantic ocean. Kher in a post wrote, “Delighted to announce my 519th film while flying above the #AtlantcOcean at 36000 feet. God has been kind to me. It is so humbling to be able to reach this possibility. Of course, it is my hard work but it is also the blessings of millions of people, my fans, my followers on SM, my friends, my family, my elders.”

Also Read: Anupam Kher announces his 519th film while flying above the atlantic ocean: 'Full details coming soon'

Anushka Sharma teases Virat Kohli in new social media post 

Actress Anushka Sharma and Indian skipper Virat Kohli are exploring the UK as the latter waits for the next Team India series to commence. Her recent post features glimpses from their walk around the streets of the UK where they seem to be surrounded by beautiful and symmetrical houses. Anushka poked fun at her husband as she shared photos on her handle.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma teases 'happy fan' Virat Kohli after obliging him with PICS while exploring streets of UK

Credits :Pic Credits: Anupam Kher Instagram

You may like these
Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions forgets to tag Anupam Kher in KKHH post; Star says Hum bhi the film mein dost
Vizag Gas Leak: Karan Johar, Anupam Kher and other Bollywood stars pray for victims of the tragedy
World Cup 2019: Bollywood celebrities wish England on their victory against New Zealand
Anupam Kher announces his 519th film while flying above the atlantic ocean: 'Full details coming soon'
Karan Johar shelves ‘Takht’ with ensemble cast including Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh: Reports
Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi's bedroom is as adorable as they are; SEE INSIDE PHOTOS
Anonymous 12 hours ago

Kjo should just hang his shoes. Enough of his mindless and tacky movies