Newswrap, July 17: Sushant Singh Rajput's doctor questioned, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya hospitalized

Right from Sonakshi Sinha's first look in Bhuj:The Pride of India to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya's latest health updates, here are some key stories from the previous day.

’s first look from Bhuj: The Pride of India

The actress has given a glimpse of her first look as social worker Sunderben Jetha Madharparya from the movie co-starring , Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi, and others in the lead roles. While sharing the same on Instagram, Sonakshi writes, “Honoured to play the HEROIC role of Sunderben Jetha Madharparya, the brave social worker who took 299 women along with her to support the Indian Army! #BhujThePrideOfIndia a crucial incident from History will unveil soon.”

Sushant Singh Rajput’s psychiatrist summoned by Mumbai police

The debates and theories revolving around Sushant’s demise are still going on every day amidst the investigation that has been going on concerning the entire matter. In the midst of all this, the late actor’s psychiatrist Kersi Chavda has been interrogated at the Bandra police station and his statements are also being recorded for further probe. He was spotted arriving at the police station on Friday.

’s doppelganger dies of cardiac arrest

Junaid Shah, a model from Srinagar who was also a lookalike of Ranbir Kapoor has unfortunately passed away due to cardiac arrest. Earlier, his pictures went viral on the internet because of his striking similarity with the Tamasha actor. If media reports are to be believed, Junaid had returned to Srinagar from Mumbai for taking care of his ailing father Nissar Ahmed Shah.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya shifted to hospital

While Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek have already been undergoing treatment at Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital, Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also been shifted here recently. The mother-daughter duo was earlier under home quarantine as per the suggestion of the concerned authorities. However, they will also be receiving treatment at the hospital now. While four members of the Bachchan family have been diagnosed with COVID-19, ’s test results, fortunately, came negative.

Himanshi Khurana’s COVID-19 test results out

Fans of Himanshi were worried when it was revealed that the Punjabi diva was not keeping well for some time. The ex-Bigg Boss contestant and her family members have recently undergone the COVID-19 test and yes, the results are out! So, the good news is that Himanshi Khurana has tested negative for Coronavirus and this has been revealed by her manager on social media.

Mumbai Saga’s shoot called-off

The shooting schedule of John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi starrer Mumbai Saga in Hyderabad has now been called off because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country. The star cast was reportedly supposed to shoot for the gangster drama in July but now this will happen around Independence Day in Mumbai instead of Hyderabad.

