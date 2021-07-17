Newswrap July 17: Veteran actress Surekha Sikri passes away; Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom to arrive in 3D & more

From the news of veteran actress Surekha Sikri passing away to Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom to release in 3D; Here are the key stories from the previous day.

Veteran actress Surekha Sikri passes away due to cardiac failure

The national award-winning actress Surekha Sikri passed away due to cardiac arrest at the age of 75 on July 16. Reportedly, she was admitted to the hospital due to atrial fibrillation, ischemic heart disease, cerebrovascular accident. The news of her demise has left everyone in a state of shock.

and to jet off to Spain for Luv Ranjan’s next

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor joined Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor to head to Delhi for their second shoot schedule for Luv Ranjan’s untitled film. Now the director Luv Ranjan has reportedly begun planning for a shooting schedule in Spain for Ranbir and Shraddha's songs.

Manish Malhotra to direct his first film in association with Dharma Productions

The ace designer Manish Malhotra will be making his directorial debut in association with Dharma Productions. A source close to the designer told Pinkvilla that Manish is the writer, doing the screenplay and is directing it.

Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom to arrive in 3D

’s action thriller, Bell Bottom, will see a theatrical release across the globe on July 27. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the espionage will also be released in the cinema halls in 3D. Bell Bottom is produced by Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani with Nikkhil Advani.

Baliaka Vadhu’s Avika Gor remembers Surekha Sikri

As the tragic news of Surekha Sikri’s demise broke, Balaika Vadu’s Avika Gor was left saddened. Remembering her, she expressed that the veteran actress left a huge impact on her. She added that Surekha made her feel so comfortable and it felt like she belonged on that set. Avika further wished that she had spent some more time with the veteran actress.

