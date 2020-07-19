Newswrap July 18: Kangana Ranaut's revelations, Aditya Chopra on differences with Sushant Singh Rajput & more

The newswrap for July 18: From Kangana Ranaut's revelations about Bollywood and nepotism to Aditya Chopra's statement on Sushant Singh Rajput & more.

The newswrap for July 18 brings all the key stories from the Bollywood film industry.

1. The Bollywood actress made some shocking revelations during her interview with Republic TV. The Queen actress goes on to add how when she was battling nepotism in Bollywood industry, the one actor who supported her was the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Kangana Ranaut also adds that people from the Bollywood industry tried to show her in bad light and also tried to ruin her film career. The actress says that she wanted to shave her head off and disappear somewhere as people from the Bollywood industry were trying to portray her as a vicious person. Kangana Ranaut also spoke about how Javed Akhtar tried to threaten her by saying that she must apologize to or else she will have no place in Bollywood.

2. Simi Garewal praises Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut for her bold move to speak about the wrong doing in Bollywood and nepotism. Simi Garewal goes on to say that Kangana Ranaut is bolder and braver than what she was. Simi Garewal who has features in many successful Bollywood films reveals that she knows of a powerful person who tried to destroy her film career. Simi Garewal also adds that she was not as brave as Kangana Ranaut and that she kept silent.

3. Yash Raj Films head honcho Aditya Chopra has reportedly recorded his statement with the police in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. There were reports, of how Aditya Chopra had differences with the late actor. The current update in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, reports state that the Yash Raj Films head Aditya Chopra had denied having any clashes with the late actor. The news reports further add that Aditya Chopra has also denied having any hand in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput losing out on films with Bollywood director Sanjay Leela Bhansali in films like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani. The reports also state that Aditya Chopra has claimed that the filmmaker had signed on for those films.

4. Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and are responding to the treatment. The news reports add that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has a cough but is responding to the treatment. The news update also state that Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan may have to be in the hospital for a day or two and are stable. The news reports also add that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter will have to be in hospital for few more days.

5. speaks about how being in the United States had presented its share of ups and downs. The former beauty queen states that the country took a lot from her but in return gave her Nick Jonas, her husband and a family. The actress says that when she started her career in the west, it was not at all easy. Priyanka Chopra also adds that the struggle in the United States was very real, but she was not going to get afraid and did her best. The actress says she does not want to talk about the hardships she faced and surely never wanted to play the victim.

