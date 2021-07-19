Newswrap, July 18: Somy Ali speaks on Salman Khan; Taapsee Pannu begins shooting for ‘Blurr’ & more

From Somy Ali speaking about her relationship with Salman Khan to Taapsee starting production work on thriller Blurr; Here are key stories from the previous day.

Somy Ali on

Somy Ali in a recent interview spoke about her equation with superstar Salman Khan. She mentioned that not staying in touch with Salman is healthier for her and that she has moved on from the relationship. “I wish him all the best. It is good to know he is in a good place and he’s happy, and that is all I care about,” said Somy.

Taapsee begins Blurr

recently started her production house called ‘Outsiders films’. The first venture under the production house is a thriller titled ‘Blurr’. Taapsee took to her Instagram and posted a few pictures as she has begun the shooting of the film. Gulshan Devaiah is also starring with Taapsee in the venture.

Twinkle Khanna shares Rajesh Khanna video

On Rajesh Khanna’s 9th death anniversary, daughter Twinkle took to her Instagram and shared some vintage unseen videos of the superstar who stood tall in the film industry for over two decades. She wrote in the caption, “I have his eyes, my son has his smile, and the world has pieces of him embedded in their hearts. He still lives on.."

Loop Lapeta makers considering OTT release

Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Bhasin starrer Loop Lapeta has been awaiting release for a while. Pinkvilla exclusively learned that the makers of the film might be taking the OTT route for the release considering theaters are still shut in the country. Taapsee had a recent OTT release titled Haseen Dillruba.

Mrunal Thakur on Ishaan Khatter

Mrunal Thakur in a recent interview spoke about discussing Ishaan Khatter with while shooting for the much-awaited venture Jersey. She also mentioned that she feels lucky to be working with the entire family of Shahid. She recently shared screen space with Supriya Pathak in Toofaan.

