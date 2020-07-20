Newswrap, July 19: Dil Bechara song Khulke Jeene Ka out, Alia Bhatt, Taapsee's response to Kangana Ranaut

Newswrap, July 19: Right from Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu's cold war to Dil Bechara's latest track Khulke Jeene Ka's release, here is a list of keyword stories that you need to know.

The entertainment industry has been buzzing with numerous news, debates, and controversies since Sunday. Take a look at some of the key stories from the previous day which you might have missed amidst your hectic schedule.

reacts to ’s ‘B-grade actress comment

Kangana Ranaut had made some shocking statements in one of her recent interviews with a news channel. She talked about Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise, nepotism in Bollywood, and more. However, the Queen star did not stop here and went on to call Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhaskar B-grade actresses. This did not go well with Taapsee who then tweeted, “Maine suna class 12th n 10th ke result ke baad humaara result bhi aa gaya hai! Humaara grade system ab official hai ? Abhi tak toh number system pe value decide hoti thi na.”

Dil Bechara song Khulke Jeene Ka out

After the release of two simply amazing tracks, the makers of Dil Bechara have now released yet another song titled Khulke Jeene Ka that features late Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi. This wonderful song has been shot at the beautiful and romantic location of Paris. The young lovers Kizie and Manny are seen exploring the streets of Paris in the video.

’s cryptic note on social media

Kangana Ranaut has once again called out Alia Bhatt and her father Mahesh Bhatt in an exclusive interview with a channel. A few hours later, Alia has shared a cryptic note on Instagram that reads, “The truth is the truth, even if no one believes it. A lie is a lie even if everyone believes it.” Earlier in her interview, Kangana had also lashed out at Alia for one of her comments on late Sushant Singh Rajput in a talk show.

Filmmaker Rajat Mukherjee no more

Rajat Mukherjee who had earlier helmed movies like Road and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya has passed away in Jaipur on Sunday, 19th July 2020. Numerous celebs from the film fraternity including Vivek Oberoi, Manoj Bajpayee, Urmila Matondkar, and others have mourned the loss of the filmmaker. Apart from that, filmmakers like Hansal Mehta and Abhubhav Sinha have also paid their final tribute to Rajat Mukherjee.

Pooja Banerjee replaces Naina Singh in Kumkum Bhagya

A few days back, Naina Singh who plays the role of Rhea Sharma in Kumkum Bhagya had announced her exit from the popular show. Now, Pooja Banerjee of Kasautii Zindagii Kay's fame has replaced Naina in the daily soap. For the unversed, Pooja played the role of Nivedita Basu in KZK that has been helmed by Ekta Kapoor. The actress has also shared a few glimpses of her first look on social media.

Shrenu Parikh discharged from hospital

In a shocking state of events, Shrenu Parikh of Ishqbaaaz fame had tested positive for COVID-19. She had announced the same through social media leaving many of her fans and well-wishers worried about her health. However, the good news is that the actress who was earlier hospitalized for treatment has now been discharged. But Shrenu has also mentioned in her new post that she will now be in total isolation at home.

