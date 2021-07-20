Newswrap July 19: Raj Kundra arrested in alleged pornography case; Neha Dhupia announces 2nd pregnancy & more

From Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra getting arrested in an alleged pornography case to Neha Dhupia announcing her second pregnancy; Here are the top stories from the previous day.

's husband Raj Kundra arrested in alleged pornography case: Reports

Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra has been reportedly arrested by the Mumbai police on Monday night. He was allegedly arrested for making pornographic films and publishing them through mobile applications. An investigation is underway.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi announce second pregnancy

Actress Neha Dhupia and her husband Angad Bedi announced their second pregnancy today morning. She posted a picture of her husband Angad Bedi holding their daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi. Neha revealed that she and Angad Bedi are treading with caution a little more this time as compared to her first pregnancy.

Ayushmann Khurrana turns into a medical student for his next

Ayushmann Khurrana is now making the headlines for yet another interesting project. Ayushmann shared the first look of Anubhuti Kashyap directorial Doctor G alongside Rakul Preet Singh in the lead.

& Pranitha’s love ballad will tug at your heartstrings

Makers of Bhuj: The Pride of India have now unveiled the first song of the movie. Titled as Hanjugam, the song is featured on Ajay and Pranitha and happens to be a love ballad. It is sung by Jubin Nautiyal. The movie will release on August 13 this year and will celebrate the 50 years of India’s victory in the 1971 war

looks fierce in this new Shershaah poster

One of the much-awaited films of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah is about to hit the floors. Fans are eagerly waiting to witness the story of Captain Vikram Batra. A poster of the movie featuring the Baar Baar Dekho actor in the battleground is out and creating a lot of buzz.

