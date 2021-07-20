  1. Home
Newswrap July 19: Raj Kundra arrested in alleged pornography case; Neha Dhupia announces 2nd pregnancy & more

From Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra getting arrested in an alleged pornography case to Neha Dhupia announcing her second pregnancy; Here are the top stories from the previous day.
Mumbai Updated: July 20, 2021 12:19 pm
Raj Kundra arrested. Newswrap July 19: Raj Kundra arrested in alleged pornography case; Neha Dhupia announces 2nd pregnancy & more (Pic Credits: Instagram)
Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra arrested in alleged pornography case: Reports

Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra has been reportedly arrested by the Mumbai police on Monday night. He was allegedly arrested for making pornographic films and publishing them through mobile applications. An investigation is underway. 

Also Read: Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra by Mumbai Police arrested in alleged pornography case: Reports

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi announce second pregnancy 

Actress Neha Dhupia and her husband Angad Bedi announced their second pregnancy today morning. She posted a picture of her husband Angad Bedi holding their daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi. Neha revealed that she and Angad Bedi are treading with caution a little more this time as compared to her first pregnancy.

Also Read: Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi announce they're expecting their second child; Share perfect family photo

Ayushmann Khurrana turns into a medical student for his next

Ayushmann Khurrana is now making the headlines for yet another interesting project. Ayushmann shared the first look of Anubhuti Kashyap directorial Doctor G alongside Rakul Preet Singh in the lead. 

Also Read: Doctor G First Look: Ayushmann Khurrana turns into a medical student as he begins shooting for the film

Ajay Devgn & Pranitha’s love ballad will tug at your heartstrings

Makers of Bhuj: The Pride of India have now unveiled the first song of the movie. Titled as Hanjugam, the song is featured on Ajay and Pranitha and happens to be a love ballad. It is sung by Jubin Nautiyal. The movie will release on August 13 this year and will celebrate the 50 years of India’s victory in the 1971 war

Also Read: Bhuj: The Pride of India song Hanjugam OUT: Ajay Devgn & Pranitha’s love ballad will tug at your heartstrings

Sidharth Malhotra looks fierce in this new Shershaah poster 

One of the much-awaited films of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah is about to hit the floors. Fans are eagerly waiting to witness the story of Captain Vikram Batra. A poster of the movie featuring the Baar Baar Dekho actor in the battleground is out and creating a lot of buzz.

Also Read: Shershaah Poster OUT: Sidharth Malhotra looks fierce as he makes his way into the battleground



Anonymous 3 hours ago

For a good lifestyle these guys do anything. Bollywood is seriously on another level. And we were fools running to the theatres to pay our hard earned money and make these idiots richer !

Anonymous 4 hours ago

Always knew there was something really shady about this Kundra dude. And I am positive Shilpa knew all along, for her money is everything!

Anonymous 5 hours ago

shame on you !!!

Anonymous 5 hours ago

Yaar had hain … pehle vali comments ko kyon delete kiya? Yahaan she tho delete kar dia, but there is still Twitter pinkvilla

Anonymous 6 hours ago

Shilpa poses to be a spiritual person but sides this shady man. Bollywood is so dumb!

Anonymous 6 hours ago

She only worships money, as does most of Bollywood.