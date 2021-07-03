Newswrap, July 2: SS Rajamouli to resume RRR shoot on July 10 with Alia Bhatt; Farhan Akhtar speaks on Toofaan

From SS Rajamouli resuming the shoot of RRR with Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, and Jr. NTR on July 10 to Farhan Akhtar exclusively speaking on his film Toofaan; Here are key stories from the previous day.

SS Rajamouli resumes RRR

Maverick filmmaker SS Rajamouli has been conducting principal photography for his upcoming much-anticipated film RRR for a while now. Rajamouli will resume the shooting of RRR along with , Ram Charan, and Jr. NTR. The makers are planning to wrap up the shoot of the film by August.

Farhan Akhtar on Toofaan

Farhan Akhtar is playing the role of a street thugs who aspires to become a champion boxer. Farhan spoke about Toofaan and mentioned that watching a film on OTT vs cinemas are two different experiences. He also said that director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Ritesh Sidhwani also think that this is the perfect time to release the film. Toofaan starts streaming on July 16.

Dubai Return gets a release date

Irrfan Khan starrer Dubai Return is directed by Aditya Bhattacharya and the film got completed in 2005 though it never got a theatrical release. Babil via his Instagram announced that Dubai Return will start streaming on YouTube on Saturday, July 3. The film co-starring Divya Dutta is also a part of the Bandra Film Festival.

Dilip Kumar likely to get discharged

Dilip Kumar recently got admitted to the Hinduja hospital for the second time in the same month. Recently his family members have confirmed that the veteran actor’s condition is stable now. The legendary actor is likely to get discharged from the hospital in a few days.

Vicky Kaushal shares glimpses of The Immortal Ashwatthama

Vicky Kaushal has started the prep work on his forthcoming film, an ambitious epic titled ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’. The film is directed by Aditya Dhar. Vicky took to his Instagram account and shared a video on the story where his face was getting 3d modeled rendered graphically on the computer screen to make his look in the film.

