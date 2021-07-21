Newswrap, July 20: Gehana Vasisth supports Raj Kundra on an alleged case; Salman Khan announces Tiger 3 & more

Gehana Vasisth supports Raj Kundra

Raj Kundra has been arrested by the police over an alleged case of making and distributing porn films. Gandi Baat web series fame actress Gehana Vasisth gave a statement in support of Raj Kundra. She mentioned in the statement that people should under the difference between porn films and erotic cinema.

announces Tiger 3

Ahead of EID 2021, Salman Khan gave a treat to his fans by posting on social media that he is preparing for Tiger 3. Salman took to Instagram and shared a video of working out in the gym mentioning in the caption that he has started to prep for the third installment of the Tiger franchise. The film does not have a release date yet.

shoots for RRR

Alia Bhatt is playing a crucial character in the SS Rajamouli’s mega-venture titled ‘RRR’ which stars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. Alia posted a little snippet on her Instagram account mentioning that she is flying to Hyderabad for the shoot of the film. Alia is playing a character called ‘Sita’ in the magnum opus.

Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2

In the year 2001, Sunny Deol along with director Anil Sharma redefined the box office success with the release of blockbuster Gadar. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that director Anil Sharma is toying with the idea of sending Sunny’s character Tara Singh to Pakistan yet again in Gadar 2 but this time for the son Utkarsh Sharma.

Kiara Advani shares Shershaah poster

Kiara Advani is starring alongside in the long-delayed army film based on Captain Vikram Batra who acted with utmost patriotism and valor in the Kargil war. Kiara took to Instagram and shared the latest poster of the film as the film is inching closer to the release. Shershaah will stream directly on an OTT platform on 12 August 2021.

