Newswrap July 20: Phone Bhoot first look, Kangana Ranaut on nepotism row, Sonam Kapoor's reply to troll & more

Newswrap, July 20: Right from Anupam Kher's mother Dulari's health update to Kangana Ranaut's latest statements on nepotism and other issues, here are the key stories that made headlines on Monday.

It is impossible to keep track of all the important pieces of news daily, isn’t it? Well, if you are worried about not getting your daily dose of entertainment news, then we have got the perfect solution for you! Check out some of the key stories that were buzzing on the internet the previous day below:

Phone Bhoot FIRST LOOK revealed

Bollywood is looking forward to another entertaining movie slated to be released next year which is Phone Bhoot. It features , Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles. And much to the excitement of the movie buffs, the makers have already revealed its first look on social media. Well, everyone is now eagerly waiting for Phone Bhoot’s trailer release after getting a glimpse of the three actors clad in tuxedos.

’s hard-hitting reply to a troll

Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja recently jetted off to London. The Veere Di Wedding actress had also shared a post on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen working in the garden. However, she became the subject of certain online trolls who accused her of breaking quarantine laws. Sonam was quick to respond to one particular troll while stating that she was in her garden that was attached to her building.

on Sushant Singh Rajput’s case and nepotism

The Manikarnika actress has made headlines once again post her interview with a news channel in which she made numerous mind-blogging revelations about the film industry. In an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, Kangana has also refuted the allegations that have been made against her of trying to take advantage of the entire situation concerning Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. The actress has said that she will gain neither films and brand endorsements nor money from what she has been doing as of now.

Anupam Kher’s mother Dulari’s health update

Veteran actor Anupam Kher’s mother Dulari had been diagnosed with COVID-19 a few days back who was then admitted to the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. However, the actor has recently shared some good news with his fans on social media stating that his mother has been declared healthy and that she can be under self-quarantine at home for 7-8 days. He has also thanked all the well-wishers in the same video that has been shared on social media.

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter starrer Dhadak clocks two years

Shashank Khaitan’s movie Dhadak created quite an uproar when it was released in 2018. It also marked the official debut of Janhvi Kapoor in the Hindi film industry. The audience loved Janhvi and Ishaan Khatter’s on-screen chemistry in the movie. Yesterday, Dhadak completed two years of its release into the theatres. Both Janhvi and Ishaan have shared heartfelt posts on social media to mark the special occasion.

