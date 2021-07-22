Newswrap, July 21: Raj Kundra earned in lakhs during lockdown; Nayanthara to act with SRK in Atlee's film

Nayanthara to be opposite SRK in Atlee's directorial

Pinkvilla confirmed that Nayanthara is locked as the female lead alongside in Atlee’s next directorial. A source known to the development said that the actress has come on board the action thriller and the paperwork too has been completed.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Nayanthara finalised as the female lead of Shah Rukh Khan's next with Atlee; Prep work begins

Raj Kundra earned in lakhs daily during lockdown

Citing the Mumbai Crime Branch, a report revealed that Kundra’s porn business flourished during the lockdown. According to Milind Bharambe, joint commissioner of police (crime), Kundra began this business only 18 months ago but it grew rapidly and he began earning in lakhs on a daily basis.

Also Read: Raj Kundra earned in lakhs daily, adult film business grew during lockdown: Mumbai Crime Branch

looks courageous in new Shershaah poster

Yet another poster of Shershaah is out and is creating a lot of buzz. The poster showcases Sidharth Malhotra in the battleground helping his fellow fighter this time. The other officer looks injured, and Sidharth is trying to lift him and save him. The film is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on August 12, 2021.

Also Read: Shershaah New Poster OUT: Sidharth Malhotra looks courageous as he is all set to conquer the battlefield

Kartik Aaryan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra collaboration reports are false

Pinkvilla has learnt that the reports of Aaryan doing Baiju Bawra are false. A source close to us informed, “In the last couple of months, Kartik has been spotted outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office many times, and while they are discussing a possible collaboration, it's not for Baiju Bawra or Heera Mandi.”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra collaboration reports are false

debunks pregnancy rumours with a humorous post

Sonam Kapoor has put an end to the pregnancy speculations with the latest cheeky post. Ever since the Neerja actress returned from London, rumours on her pregnancy have been doing rounds on the internet. On Monday, the actress shared an Instagram story wherein she spoke about how she's managing her first day of periods

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor debunks pregnancy rumours with a humorous post; Check it out