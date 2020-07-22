Newswrap, July 21: Sushant Singh Rajput's psychiatrist's revelations, Radhe & Shamshera's shoot updates & more

Newswrap, July 21: Right from Sushant Singh Rajput's case's latest updates to Kangana Ranaut's explosive statements, here are the key stories that made headlines on Tuesday.

It is literally impossible to keep a track of all the news that comes up related to the entertainment industry. Given our busy lifestyles, we definitely miss out on some important updates daily. Well, we’ve now got a solution for this! Take a look at some of the key stories from the previous day that continue to grab headlines even now.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s psychiatrist’s shocking revelations

According to the latest reports, a total number of three psychiatrists had been interrogated by the Mumbai Police in relation to Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. One of them has reportedly revealed that the late MS Dhoni star had bipolar disorder. Moreover, the two other doctors have also added that Sushant used to live a stressful life. Not only that but it has also been reported that the late actor used to change doctors after 2-3 visits.

Shamshera’s shooting postponed

As per reports, the shooting schedule for , Vaani Kapoor, and Sanjay Dutt starrer Shamshera has now been postponed. The movie was supposed to be released on 31st July 2020. However, its shooting schedule has remained incomplete owing to the COVID-19 crisis as well as the lockdown because of which its release date will also be pushed further.

starrer Radhe’s release date postponed

Given the unprecedented situation in the country, the shooting schedules and production processes of numerous movies have been put to a halt. One of them is the Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai that was earlier scheduled for an Eid 2020 release. However, according to the latest reports, the remaining portion of the movie will be shot by October-end which also means that its release may be delayed to 2021.

Anurag Kashyap’s statement on

Kangana Ranaut’s latest interview with a news channel has created quite an uproar everywhere. Numerous people have reacted to it in different manners. Anurag Kashyap has also reacted to her explosive interview and said in one of his tweets that she used to be a good friend and that she used to encourage him by coming for his films. However, he further adds that he doesn’t know the ‘new’ Kangana. The filmmaker also shared a video of one of Kangana’s old interviews and called it a ‘scary’ one.

Kangana’s reply to Anurag Kashyap

No sooner had Anurag Kashyap commented on Kangana Ranaut’s statements, her team hit back at the filmmaker through the medium of a tweet that reads, “Blood thirsty terrorism promoters urban naxals & anti nationals hv come out in full force, dey call themselves anti establishment but now ganging up on a lone warrior to protect people who psychologically & emotionally lynched Shushant,did they say a word when he ws bullied & killed?”

Swara Bhasker’s new tweet on Sushant Singh Rajput

Everyone is aware of Swara Bhasker and ’s cold war with Kangana Ranaut that has been escalated in the past few days. In the midst of all this, Swara shocked everyone when she talked about apologizing to late Sushant Singh Rajput’s family for taking his name in every argument. The actress also added that everyone should celebrate the memory of the ‘bright light’ that they’ve lost implying the late MS Dhoni star.

AR Rahman’s musical tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

The music for late Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Dil Bechara has been composed by music maestro AR Rahman. He will be paying tribute to Sushant by holding a virtual musical concert on July 22 at 12 pm along with a few other artists including Arijit Singh, Mohit Chauhan, Shreya Ghoshal, and others.

Did Anubhav Sinha resign from Bollywood?

In a shocking state of events, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha who is accredited with making films like Thappad has recently taken to Twitter and announced about resigning from Bollywood. Not only that but he also added the initials ‘Not Bollywood’ to his user name on the popular social media platform. Here’s how his tweet goes, “ENOUGH!!! I hereby resign from Bollywood. Whatever the fuck that means.”

