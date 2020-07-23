Newswrap, July 22: Kangana Ranaut on Sushant Singh Rajput, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra in trouble & more

Newswrap, July 22: Right from Kangana Ranaut's shocking revelations about Sushant Singh Rajput to AR Rahman's heartfelt musical tribute to the late actor, here are some of the key stories from Wednesday.

For those of you who might have missed a few important updates from the world of entertainment, here’s a list of key stories that created a lot of buzz on Wednesday.

makes another shocking revelation about Sushant Singh Rajput

The insider vs outsider debate in Bollywood has grown intense in the past few days. After making some mind-blogging revelations in her latest interviews, Kangana Ranaut is back again with another shocking piece of news. Her team has shared an article that includes a quote by late Sushant Singh Rajput in which he also talked about the insider vs outsider debate. The Manikarnika star’s team also pointed out how the late actor faced discrimination for being an outsider.

AR Rahman, Mohit Chauhan and other artist’s musical tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

With just a little time left for Dil Bechara’s release, music maestro AR Rahman and a few other artists have paid a heartfelt musical tribute to the late MS Dhoni star. Mohit Chauhan, Shreya Ghoshal, Amitabh Bhattacharya, Arijit Singh, Jonita Gandhi, and a few others joined hands for the grand digital program.

Pooja Bhatt shares a cryptic note on insider vs outsider debate

An indirect war of words has begun among the members of the film fraternity concerning the insider vs outsider debate. Pooja Bhatt who had remained tight-lipped about the same for a long time has finally opened up about it in a brief tweet that she has shared recently. Here’s what she writes, “Insider, an outsider... I know more insiders who are outsiders & even more outsiders who are insiders. Some people are born to packs, yet remain lone wolves. Others prefer the safety of the herd no matter who or where they are born to & what profession they aspire to or choose.”

and Jonas in trouble for fake social media follower scam

As per the latest reports, Mumbai police officials have been tracking the social media pages of certain bigwigs regarding paid or fake followers. A few celebs from the Bollywood film industry will also be questioned in relation to the entire matter. Surprisingly, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are among those personalities who might be interrogated by the police officials because of the same.

Fans trend #TMKOC on Twitter

Fresh episodes of the popular comedy sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah began airing from22nd July 2020 much to the excitement of the fans. Not only that but the trend #TMKOC was at the topmost position on Twitter for some time because of the same as the reactions also sparked off a hilarious meme fest on the platform.

