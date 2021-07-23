Newswrap, July 22: Poonam Pandey alleges blackmail by Raj Kundra; Emraan Hashmi’s entry scene in Tiger 3

Poonam Pandey on Raj Kundra

Poonam Pandey in a recent chat with Bombay Times alleged that Raj Kundra had blackmailed her to be a part of an app. After Raj’s arrest, Poonam Pandey alleges her ordeal of being blackmailed to extend her contract for Raj Kundra’s application. Upon refusal, her private contact information were leaked online.

Emraan Hashmi in Tiger 3

A source confirmed to us that the makers of Tiger 3 starring and are planning a grand opening sequence for Emraan Hashmi. Emraan is reportedly playing the part of the lead antagonist in the film who is an ISI agent. Reportedly Maneesh Sharma and Aditya Chopra have designed a massive sequence that will cost around Rs 10 crore.

in Bachchan Pandey

Reportedly for the final scenes of led Bachchan Pandey, the action star will be shooting with over 200 artists in the rains in Mumbai. Bachchan Pandey also stars Kriti Sanon in the leading part. The film is directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Khan of Nadiadwala Grandson productions.

’s post after husband’s arrest

Since the controversy around Raj Kundra being involved in alleged pornography racket broke out, Shilpa had shied away from media presence. She has been taking a break from shooting her reality show as well. She recently took to Instagram stories and shared an inspiration quote.

praises Farhan Akhtar

Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram and praised Farhan Akhtar’s performance in the latest release Toofaan. Farhan is starring in the role of a boxer and has gone through an intense physical transformation for the film. Hrithik praised Farhan’s commitment to the role and the film itself.

