Newswrap July 23: Amitabh Bachchan to begin Nag Ashwin’s film; Shilpa Shetty gives statement to cops & more

Mumbai Police Crime Branch records ’s statement

A team of Mumbai Police Crime Branch recorded Shilpa Shetty’s statement in a case related to pornography film production in which her husband and businessman Raj Kundra was arrested. Earlier today, the Crime Branch officials probing the case raided Shilpa Shetty and businessman's house in Juhu. Reportedly, the police officials have seized Kundra's cell phone and the content in it may need scrutinizing.

B-town celebs wished Indian athletes participating in Tokyo Olympics

As the Tokyo Olympics 2021 kick-started, Bollywood celebrities took to their social media accounts and cheered for India. , Kareena Kapoor, , Suniel Shetty, Sara Ali Khan were among a few to extend wishes to the Indian athletes.

Anupam Kher shares first look of his 519th film Shiv Shastri Balboa

Actor Anupam Kher treated his fans with the announcement of his 519th movie titled Shiv Shastri Balboa. The actor unveiled the first look of the film by sharing three posters. Veteran actor will appear in the movie alongside Neena Gupta.

Amitabh Bachchan to start shooting for Nag Ashwin’s next

On Friday, Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to inform that he is all geared up to start shooting for a new film from tomorrow. Pinkvilla exclusively learnt that the Big B is off to Hyderabad to commence shooting for director Nag Ashwin’s ambitious futuristic film alongside Prabhas and .

Kartik Aaryan to play a pilot in Hansal Mehta directorial

The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor took to Instagram to make the big announcement regarding his next film. He shared the first look of the movie, wherein Kartik was seen dressed as a pilot and had a plane flying over a destroyed city. The movie will be helmed by Hansal Mehta and will mark the filmmaker’s first collaboration with Kartik.

