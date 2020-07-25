Newswrap, July 24: Dil Bechara released, Kangana Ranaut, Anurag Kashap's cold war, Brahmastra's shooting date

Newswrap, July 24: Right from Kangana Ranaut and Anurag Kashyap's war of words to Dil Bechara's must-awaited OTT release, here are the key stories from the previous day that you need do know.

The entertainment industry was abuzz with many hot topics and debates the previous day. So, if you think you have missed out any of them then check out the key stories from Friday that you need to know below:

PewDiePie’s reaction to Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise

It’s been more than a month since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away but fans and loved ones of the actor still find it hard to believe that he is gone so soon. YouTube sensation PewDiePie has recently shared a video in which he has talked about the late MS Dhoni star and the ways in which he could relate with the latter. He also revealed that the video was a tribute to Sushant whom he called a ‘cool dude’ and an interesting person.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s old picture from his first play goes viral

Recently, an old picture of Sushant Singh Rajput has gone viral on social media which was clicked during the time when he did his first play titled Pukaar directed by Juuhi Babbar Sonii. The late actor could be seen posing with the rest of the cast and crew in the picture which has been shared by Juuhi on social media. Sharing the same, she writes, “I directed Sushant in 2 plays. In 2007 he acted in his first play, #PUKAAR & the other was a comedy, Dauda Dauda Bhaaga Bhaaga sa.”

Brahmastra’s shooting schedule to be resumed?

The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected the entertainment industry and there is no second doubt about it. However, a few lockdown restrictions have been eased as of now because of which shooting schedules of many movies and TV shows have been resumed. And if media reports are to be believed, the shoot for the big-budget movie Brahmastra will also be resumed from October. The same reports also suggest that the star cast might complete the pending portions of the movie in double shifts.

’s team rubbishes Anurag Kashyap’s claims concerning Saand Ki Aankh

Anurag Kashyap has recently made yet another shocking revelation about Kangana Ranaut. The filmmaker revealed that the actress was approached for Saand Ki Aankh but she suggested a few changes in it and asked director Tushar Hiranandani to change the two characters and make it one young character. Kangana Ranaut’s team has, however, rubbished the claims stating that the actress suggested the filmmakers should hire senior actors for the roles.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Dil Bechara released

Late Sushant Singh Rajput’s last movie Dil Bechara co-starring Sanjana Sanghi has been finally released on 24th July 2020 at 7.30 pm on Disney+ Hotstar. The movie has received a humongous response from the audience upon its release. Numerous actors from the film and television fraternity also shared emotional posts for the late actor as they sat down with their loved ones to watch his last ever on-screen performance in the romantic saga.

