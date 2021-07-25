Newswrap July 24; Hidden cupboard discovered in Raj Kundra’s office; Amitabh Bachchan starts next film shoot

Mumbai Crime Branch discovers hidden cupboard in Raj Kundra’s office

Crime Branch has reportedly found a hidden cupboard in actor 's husband & businessman Raj Kundra’s Viaan and JL Stream office in Mumbai's Andheri during searches in connection with a pornography case.

to host Bigg Boss OTT

The filmmaker Karan Johar has signed up to be the host of the reality show Bigg Boss for the OTT platform. The director-producer is known to be an excellent host and he will be adding to the entertainment factor of the show.

Alia bumped into her former Sadak 2 co-star Jisshu Sengupta

Alia bumped into her former Sadak 2 co-star Jisshu Sengupta during her stay in Hyderabad, where she is shooting for RRR. Taking to his social media handle, Jisshu shared a photo with Alia from their gym session in Hyderabad. Jisshu along with Alia were seen smiling while taking a break amid their gym session.

Amitabh Bachchan starts shooting for Nag Ashwin’s next film

Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan commenced the shooting of the sci-fi yet to titled film with director Nag Ashwin today, July 24. The film went on floors with a pooja ceremony at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad with the cast and crew. Prabhas took to Instagram and shared a photo of a clap as the film went on floors.

won the tag of 'best father'

Shah Rukh Khan commented on a picture of his daughter Suhana which had posted on her Instagram handle. King Khan had an endearing reaction to his daughter Suhana's photos clicked by his wife Gauri. Shah Rukh wrote, "Whatever colour you take the picture in, and Suhana is in it….is our favourite colour."

