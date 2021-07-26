Newswrap, July 25: Gehana Vasisth on Raj Kundra pornography case; Ranveer Singh’s football match with MS Dhoni

Gehana Vasisth on Raj Kundra case

Gehana Vasisth was supposed to report to Crime Branch by yesterday noon in the alleged pornography-related case of ’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra. She said that she told the crime branch officers that she is out of Mumbai but will be reaching back soon.

Also Read| Raj Kundra Pornography Case: Actress Gehana Vasisth says ‘Technically, I don’t think I will be arrested’

and MS Dhoni’s football match

Ranveer Singh, MS Dhoni, and Shreyas Iyer amongst others went to play a game of football in Mumbai. Post the match, Ranveer took to his Instagram and shared lovely pictures with MSD and Shreyas. He called MS Dhoni his big brother in the picture’s caption and held back Shreyas’s jersey in the match.

Also Read| Ranveer Singh holds back Shreyas Iyer on the football field; Shares a lovely PIC with ‘big brother’ MS Dhoni

Athiya Shetty and ’s vacation

Both Athiya Shetty and Anushka Sharma are currently in London vacationing. Athiya turned into a lovely photographer for Anushka and clicked many wonderful pictures of her. Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram and shared the pictures. Recently Virat and Anushka celebrated Vamika’s half birthday in London.

Also Read| Athiya Shetty turns photographer for Anushka Sharma as the duo bonds in UK; What's cooking?

Tara Sutaria on Tiger Shroff

Tara started her career alongside Tiger Shroff in Student of the year 2. Now the actress is reuniting with the action star in the upcoming sequel Heropanti 2. Tara spoke fondly about her equation with Tiger Shroff and mentioned that she considers him the first friend she ever made in the Hindi film industry.

Also Read| Tara Sutaria on reuniting with Tiger Shroff in Heropanti 2: He is the first friend I made in the industry

Dharmendra on working with Shabana Azmi

Superstar Dharmendra is sharing screen space with Shabana Azmi in their recent venture together titled Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film is directed by and the leading star cast includes Ranveer Singh and . Dharmendra is also reuniting in the film with .

Also Read| Dharmendra on finally getting to work with Shabana Azmi: Won't hold back in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani