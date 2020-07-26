Newswrap July 25: Zoya Akhtar's reply on Kangana Ranaut's Gully Boy remark, Sonu Nigam on music mafia & more

The latest news updates from the Bollywood industry for July 25: Zoya Akhtar's reply on Kangana Ranaut's Gully Boy remark, Sonu Nigam on music mafia, Javed Akhtar on Kangana Ranaut and more.

Newswrap July 25: Zoya Akhtar's reply on 's Gully Boy remark, Sonu Nigam on music mafia & more

The latest updates from the Bollywood industry for July 25:

1. In an interview with India Today, the Bollywood filmmaker Zoya Akhtar says that she is not offended by the remark made by the Queen actress Kangana Ranaut. The actress had previously said that Gully Boy awards should have gone to Kedarnath. The Dil Dhadakne Do director, Zoya Akhtar says that we live in a democracy and everyone has a right to have an opinion. The Bollywood director also says that she herself did not attend the award function where her film Gully Boy received awards.

READ: Zoya Akhtar says she's not offended by Kangana Ranaut's comment on Gully Boy not being a deserving film

2. Singer Sonu Singer revealed in an interview with Times Now, that there is a music mafia which is more severe and ruthless than film mafia. In a candid interview with Time Now, the singer also revealed that he is taking one day at a time, and that he has no plans, dreams or hopes. The singer also said that it takes a lot of clarity of mind when quizzed about actress Kangana Ranaut and her stand on Bollywood industry.

READ: Sonu Nigam opens up on music mafia; Says ‘It’s more severe and ruthless than film mafia’

3. Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar has said in an interview with India Today that Kangana Ranaut is a proof that the talent never goes waste. The lyricist was talking about the insider and outsider debate in Bollywood. Javed Akhtar also adds that the Queen actress is indeed talented and has made it big in the industry.

READ: Javed Akhtar on Kangana Ranaut’s insider outsider debate: Her existence is proof that talent never goes wasted

4. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has acknowledged Subramanian Swamy’s letter requesting CBI inquiry in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. As per news reports, Mumbai Police is investigating Sushant Singh Rajput’s case and statements of more than 30 people have been recorded. The fans and followers of the late actor have been requesting for a CBI inquiry in to the case.

READ: Sushant Singh Rajput: PM Modi acknowledges Subramanian Swamy’s letter requesting CBI enquiry in the case

5. Bollywood director Maneesh Sharma will not be collaborating with for his next film. Now, news has come to light that the director may helm a film with and . will be seen in the upcoming film called Prithviraj.

READ: EXCLUSIVE: Maneesh Sharma's next is NOT with Akshay Kumar

Credits :pinkvilla

Share your comment ×