Newswrap, July 26: Kangana Ranaut, Mahesh Bhatt summoned by police, AR Rahman's shocking revelations & more

For those of you who might have missed some of the updates from the world of entertainment, we bring to you some of the key stories from Sunday that created a lot of buzz in social media. Right from Amitabh Bachchan's residence Jalsa being declared a non-containment zone to the latest updates on Sushant Singh Rajput's case, here are a few stories that you need to know:

Amitabh Bachchan’s residence no more a containment zone

A few weeks back, four properties owned by Big B were sealed by the BMC authorities after the megastar and three other family members including Abhishek, Aishwarya and tested positive for COVID-19. All of them are currently treated at a hospital in Mumbai. In the midst of all this, Amitabh Bachchan’s residence Jalsa has been declared a non-containment zone on Sunday, and the sign bearing the initials ‘containment zone’ has been taken down from the main gate as of now.

Swastika Mukherjee opens up on Sushant Singh Rajput

Bengali beauty Swastika Mukherjee plays Sanjana Sanghi’s on-screen mother in Dil Bechara. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress has quashed the #MeToo allegations that were earlier made against late Sushant Singh Rajput and the movie’s director Mukesh Chhabra. Talking about the same, Swastika has said that she had never seen anything like that happen on the sets and that there was a friendly and positive vibe present there.

, Mahesh Bhatt, and ’s manager summoned by Mumbai police

Till now, multiple people have been interrogated by the police officials concerning late Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. In the midst of all this, three more people have been summoned by the Mumbai Police in this regard and they are Kangana Ranaut, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, and Karan Johar’s manager. This has been revealed by Maharashtra’s home minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday.

AR Rahman’s shocking revelation related to Bollywood

Music maestro AR Rahman has been currently garnering a lot of praises for his amazing music in Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi’s Dil Bechara. However, the Oscar-winning musician has recently revealed the reason behind being more active in South Cinema than in Bollywood and this is sure to leave many people in shock. AR Rahman has talked about a gang in Bollywood that has been spreading wrong information on him.

Karishma Tanna wins Khatron Ke Khiladi 10

The results of the popular reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 are finally out and the ultimate winner for this season is Karishma Tanna. Meanwhile, has been declared the first runner up of the show followed by Dharmesh Yelande. The shooting schedule of the show hosted by Rohit Shetty came to a halt owing to the Coronavirus crisis. However, the finale episode was shot in Mumbai’s Film City a few days back and now, the winner has been finally declared too!

