Newswrap, July 26: Raj Kundra’s bank accounts seized in Kanpur; Ishaan Khatter to prep for Pippa & more

Raj Kundra’s bank accounts in Kanpur seized by Mumbai Crime Branch: Reports

Mumbai Crime Branch has seized two of Kundra's bank accounts in Kanpur. According to reports in a leading daily, Mumbai Crime Branch had directed the State Bank Of India to seize two State Bank accounts of businessman at Kanpur. The SBI bank officials have reportedly stated that many crores of rupees had been deposited in these two bank accounts.

begins work on Lost

Actress Yami Gautam starrer investigative drama titled "Lost" has gone on floors. Helmed by the National-Award Winning director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, the film will be largely shot at locations across Kolkata and Purulia to highlight the underbelly of an urban city.

Anu Malik’s mother passes away at 86

Anu Malik’s mother passed away on Sunday (July 25) at the age of 86. According to a report published in Mid Day, Bilquis had suffered a stroke on Thursday after which she was admitted to Mumbai’s Arogya Nidhi Hospital. Her last rites were performed at Santa Cruz Kabrastan in Mumbai.

Ishaan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur to begin prep for war drama Pippa

According to recent reports, the team of Pippa including Ishaan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur is now looking forward to start filming for the war drama if conditions allow. The film revolves around the 1971 India-Pakistan war. The film's first schedule will tentatively go on floors in Mumbai in September.

pays tribute to Kargil war heroes

, on Kargil Vijay Diwas, took a moment to remember the fallen soldiers. Remembering the brave hearts, Akshay put out a tweet on Monday morning, in their honour. “Aap hain toh hum hain,” the actor wrote. Besides Akshay, many other Bollywood celebrities paid their tributes to the brave soldiers.

