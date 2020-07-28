Newswrap, July 27: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya's health update, Sushant Singh Rajput's case and more

Newswrap, July 27: Right from the latest updates on Sushant Singh Rajput's case to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya's health status, here are some key stories from Monday.

The entertainment industry had its own share of news and debates the previous day. Some of you might have missed your daily feed because of busy schedules but no worries! We have compiled some of the key stories from Monday exclusively for you that have been listed below:

Sushant Singh Rajput’s conversation with his sister

The Dil Bechara star who passed away on 14th June 2020 had talked to his sister Shweta Singh Kirti just four days before his demise. She has now shared a screenshot of their conversation from 10th June that leaves us heartbroken. It has been also revealed that she had called him over to the US.

Atrangi Re’s shooting to resume from October

Movie buffs were quite excited sometime back when it was announced that Sara Ali Khan, and Dhanush will collaborate for a movie named Atrangi Re helmed by Aanand L Rai. However, its shooting schedule was put to a halt a few months back owing to the Coronavirus pandemic. Now, as per the latest reports, the shooting schedule for the much-awaited movie will resume from October.

Mahesh Bhatt summoned by Mumbai Police

As many as 37 people have been interrogated by the Mumbai Police to date concerning late Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Recent reports reveal that , Mahesh Bhatt, and ’s manager have also been summoned by the police officials for further investigation. And while people began speculating about the same, Mahesh Bhatt was spotted at the police station on Monday where he arrived to get his statement recorded.

Karan Johar likely to record a statement

After Mahesh Bhatt, filmmaker Karan Johar will also be getting his statement recorded concerning Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise. It was earlier revealed by Maharashtra’s home minister Anil Deshmukh that the Dharma Productions head honcho’s manager will be summoned by the police officials. However, according to the latest reports, Karan himself will get his statement recorded this week.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family approaches Police!

While Mumbai Police continues its investigation regarding Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise, the latest reports suggest that the late actor’s family members are not happy with how the probe is going on. As per a report by Republic News, the MS Dhoni star’s family has now approached Patna Police because of the same. However, it is still unclear whether an FIR has been lodged by the family members.

and Aaradhya discharged from hospital

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya have tested negative for COVID-19 and have been discharged from the hospital too. This update has been shared by Abhishek Bachchan on Twitter in which he also thanked the fans and well-wishers for their love and prayers. Earlier the mother-daughter duo was admitted to the same hospital in which Big B and Abhishek were already undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

Credits :Pinkvilla

