Newswrap, July 27: Raj Kundra sent to 14 day judicial custody; Dinesh Vijan on Stree 2 shooting dates & more
Raj Kundra sent to judicial custody
Businessman and Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra is currently embroiled in an alleged case accusing him of making and streaming pornographic films. Raj Kundra was in police custody and yesterday the magistrate court sent him to a 14 day judicial custody. His bail hearing is on 29 July.
Dinesh Vijan speaks on Stree 2
Stree starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor was a massive hit on the box office. The film garnered immense and initiated producer Dinesh Vijan’s horror franchise. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Dinesh Vijan mentioned that Stree 2 should start rolling by next year. He also said director and writer Amar Kaushik has cracked a storyline.
Suniel Shetty in The Immortal Ashwatthama
The Immortal Ashwatthama is a mega project which is being directed by Aditya Dhar who has previously directed URI: The Surgical Strike. The film stars Vicky Kaushal in the titular character and pairs him with Sara Ali Khan for the first time. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Suniel Shetty is in talks to play a crucial character in the film.
Bhoot Police first footage
Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam, and Jacqueline Fernandez have joined forces to star in a horror-comedy film titled ‘Bhoot Police’. A leading streaming platform showcased their slate for the entire year in video footage inclusive of many films and shows. Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Yami Gautam were seen in the footage from Bhoot Police.
Deepika Padukone’s prep for Pathan
Deepika Padukone along with Shah Rukh Khan, and John Abraham are starring in the much-hyped yet unannounced venture Pathan. The film is being directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films. Reports have emerged that Deepika is filming high-octane action sequences for the film.
