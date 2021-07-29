Newswrap July 28: Sagarika Suman on Raj Kundra case; Dulquer Salmaan to play Lieutenant RAM in new film & more

Dhanush’s co-stars extend sweet birthday wishes

Raanjhanaa actor Dhanush received sweet birthday wishes from his Atrangi Re co-stars. took to his Instagram story and wrote, “Your name is Dhanush, but even if it was Teer, it would have been apt. You are so on-point with your talent. Happy Birthday, buddy. Keep shining.”

Sagarika Suman on Raj Kundra case

Last week Sagarika Shona Suman had accused Raj Kundra of demanding a nude audition from her. Now, Sagarika tells Pinkvilla that she has been receiving abusive, rape and threatening messages on WhatsApp and on few social media handles.

Dulquer Salmaan charming look as 'Lieutenant' RAM on his birthday

The makers of Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming film took to their social media handle and shared a brand new poster of the star. Dulquer is playing the role of Lieutenant Ram in the film. In the new poster, he is seen in a happy mood posing in a bright smile sitting on a bicycle. Clad in a yellow sweater and trousers, he looks handsome amid the snow.

steals ’s cap

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle and posted a brand new selfie on Instagram. However, it was her caption that caught the attention of her fans. The star articulated, "when you miss him so you steal his belongings."

& Naga Chaitanya’s banter in Ladakh

Recalling his Laal Singh Chaddha shoot days with Naga Chaitanya, Aamir said, "We used to take an hour to reach the shoot location and used to go by car. Our south star Chay (Naga Chaitanya) and I used to travel together. So those two hours we truly enjoyed the beautiful scenery. It's a very unique place."

