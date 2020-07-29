Newswrap, July 28: FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, Kangana Ranaut's allegations against Mahesh Bhatt & more

Newswrap, July 28: Right from the latest updates on Sushant Singh Rajput's case to Kangana Ranaut's reaction to the FIR filed against Rhea Chakraborty, here are some key stories from Monday that you need to know.

and Kareena Kapoor Khan to head to Georgia and Turkey for Laal Singh Chaddha's schedule wrap up

Laal Singh Chaddha happens to be one of the most awaited movies of this year. Starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles, it happens to be a remake of the 1994 Hollywood movie Forrest Gump. Just like other movies, the shooting schedule of this flick has also been put on a halt owing to the Coronavirus crisis. Now, as per the latest reports, the star cast will be wrapping up their shoot in Georgia and Turkey.

Jonas and Nick Jonas donate for Bihar floods

The states of Assam and Bihar have been adversely affected because of floods. In the midst of all this, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas have come forward and made a generous donation for Assam. And now, the couple once again has lent support to the people of Bihar. Not only that but Priyanka Chopra Jonas has also shared a few links on social media and encouraged people to donate through these organizations.

Shruti Haasan comes out in support of Rhea Chakraborty and Shaheen Bhatt's move against online threats

In the past few days, some of the celebs from the Bollywood film industry have taken a strong stand against online threats. It so happened that Shaheen Bhatt and Rhea Chakraborty have stated sometime back that they will be taking action against those sending rape or death threats to them. Now, in one of her recent interviews, Shruti Haasan has backed both Rhea and Shaheen’s brave moves in this regard.

Sushant Singh Rajput's father files FIR against Rhea Chakraborty in Patna

In a shocking state of events, Sushant Singh Rajput’s father has lodged an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty in Patna on Sunday. He has made some serious allegations against the actress in the six-page FIR. The late actor’s father had remained silent for a long time until this Sunday when he decided to take this step to seek justice for his son.

Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta records his statement in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case

The Mumbai Police have summoned many people concerning Sushant Singh Rajput’s case to date. A few days back, it was reported that , Mahesh Bhatt, and Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta have also been summoned by the police officials in this case. After Mahesh Bhatt recorded his statement a few days back, Apoorva Mehta was also spotted arriving at the police station for getting his statement recorded.

Kangana Ranaut’s fresh allegations

Kangana Ranaut’s team has alleged that Rhea Chakraborty had hired filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt as a psychiatrist while she was with Sushant Singh Rajput for six months. Moreover, it has also been mentioned in the same social media post that everyone mysteriously disappeared two days before the late actor’s demise.

