Newswrap, July 29: Rhea Chakraborty's plea over Sushant Singh Rajput's case, lockdown in Maharashtra and more

Newswrap, July 29: Right from the extension of lockdown in Maharashtra to the latest updates in Sushant Singh Rajput's case, here are some key stories from Wednesday that you need to know about.
Mumbai
The entertainment industry has been abuzz with some crucial stories in the past few hours which are related to various important debates and controversies that have sprung up in the past few days. For those of you who might have missed your daily dose of updates, we bring forward some key stories from Wednesday that you need to know.  

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case not to be transferred to CBI

Anil Deshmukh, Home Minister of Maharashtra has said that Mumbai Police is looking into Sushant Singh Rajput’s case and that it will not be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation. This announcement has been made through social media on Wednesday. In the midst of all this, the late MS Dhoni star’s father has lodged an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty in Patna.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Probe: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh says case will NOT be transferred to CBI

Rhea Chakraborty files a petition for transfer of Sushant Singh Rajput’s case from Patna to Mumbai

In response to Sushant’s father KK Singh filing an FIR against her, Rhea Chakraborty has now moved to the Supreme Court for making the authorities transfer his case from Patna to Mumbai. This has been revealed by Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde.

Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty files petition in Supreme Court, seeks transfer of Sushant Singh Rajput's case to Mumbai

Gaurav Kapur and Roshan Abbas summoned by Mumbai Police

A few days back, debates were rife about a fake social media followers scam that was brought into notice by noted playback singer Bhumi Trivedi. Now, as per the latest reports, TV actor and host, Gaurav Kapur and RJ Roshan Abbas have been summoned by the police officials concerning this very case. Earlier, Pranay Swaroop who happens to be the CEO of Chtrbox also got interrogated by Mumbai Police.

Also Read: Fake Social Media Followers Scam: Host and actor Gaurav Kapur, RJ Roshan Abbas summoned by Mumbai Police

Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawyer makes some serious revelations

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and five other people on Sunday. Meanwhile, the family’s lawyer Vikas Singh has made some shocking revelations in the media. He claims that the late actor’s family had approached Bandra Police and warned them of the impending dangers to Sushant’s life four months before his death.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s father’s lawyer claims folks had warned Bandra Police of danger to his life in February

Kangana Ranaut makes serious allegations against Deepika Padukone

In a shocking state of events, Kangana Ranaut’s team has stated through social media that Deepika Padukone had boycotted Sushant Singh Rajput. Moreover, they have also alleged that the Chhapaak actress had conspired the protests in JNU and also invited an agent from Pakistan to her wedding reception.

Also Read: Team Kangana Ranaut accuses Deepika Padukone of boycotting Sushant Singh Rajput and conspiring the JNU protest

Lockdown extended in Maharashtra till August 31

The Maharashtra government has extended the lockdown in the state till August 31, 2020, owing to the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases. However, certain restrictions have been eased by the concerned authorities that include the opening of shopping malls and market complexes.

Also Read: Maharashtra government extends lockdown till 31st August; Allows the opening of market complexes & malls

