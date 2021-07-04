Newswrap, July 3: Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announce divorce; Alia Bhatt begins shooting for 'Darlings' & more

and Kiran Rao announce divorce

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announced their separation after 15 years of marriage. The couple released a statement announcing their divorce and stated that they will continue to be devoted parents to son Azad. A part of their statement read, “We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does. We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together”.

Bhushan Kumar announces a biopic on Saroj Khan

T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar announced a biopic on late choreographer Saroj Khan on her first death anniversary. Bhushan also informed that he has bought the rights from Saroj’s children Raju Khan and Sukaina Khan. The legendary choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on July 3, 2020 due to cardiac arrest.

Randhir Kapoor on shifting to new home in Bandra

Randhir Kapoor, who moved into the new house in Bandra, said he feels closer to his children now and is happy about that. A griha pravesh puja was held on Friday and Babita, , daughters Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni were all in attendance.

Dadasaheb Phalke awardee art director, Leeladhar Sawant in financial crisis

Veteran art director Leeladhar Sawant, who is also a recipient of Dadasaheb Phalke Award is now facing financial crisis. Urging for help from the film industry, the art director’s wife informed that their majority of savings went into the medical treatment of Leeladhar Sawant as he suffered from two brain hemorrhages and also underwent two bypass surgeries.

Kartik Aaryan starrer 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' to get new title

Director Sameer Vidwans who will be helming Kartik Aaryan starrer ‘Satyanarayan Ki Katha’ has released an official statement about the change of the film’s title. The decision has been taken to ‘avoid hurting sentiments’. The film, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala in collaboration with Namah Pictures is expected to go on floors by the end of this year. It is likely to be released in 2020.

