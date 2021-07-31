Newswrap July 30: Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom release date; Court defers Raj Kundra’s anticipatory bail order

confirms theatrical release of Bell Bottom on THIS date

took social media by storm today after he made a major announcement for Ranjit Tiwari directorial Bell Bottom. He revealed that the spy thriller will be released next month on August 19. He made the announcement along with a teaser poster featuring the cast of the movie.

Court to pronounce Raj Kundra’s anticipatory bail order on Aug 2

The Mumbai Sessions Court will pass an order on the anticipatory bail plea of Raj Kundra on August 2. Mumbai Sessions court will pronounce its order in the anticipatory bail application of Raj Kundra in the Maharashtra Cyber department case of 2020. The court adjourned the order due to a paucity of time today.

Kartik Aaryan, Ekta Kapoor and Shashanka Ghosh team up on Freddy

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Kartik Aaryan’s romantic thriller Freddy is happening and will go on the floors in the first week of August. Freddy will be directed by Veere Di Wedding fame, Shashanka Ghosh and produced by Ekta Kapoor with Jay Shewakramani.

Kriti Sanon opens up on working with Prabhas in Adipurush

Kriti Sanon is working on Om Raut’s Adipurush in which she is paired opposite Prabhas. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress opened up about working with the Baahubali actor.

Raj Kundra, Gehana Vasisth’s pornography case handed over to Crime Branch's Property Cell

It has been over 10 days when Raj Kundra was arrested in connection with an adult film racket case. As per a recent update, Mumbai Police has transferred Raj Kundra and Gehana Vasisth’s case, which was registered at the Malvani Police Station, to the Property Cell.

