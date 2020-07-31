Newswrap, July 30: Ankita Lokhande opens up on Sushant Singh Rajput, Hardik Pandya & Natasa welcome 1st child

Newswrap, July 30: Right from the latest updates on Sushant Singh Rajput's case to Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's generous initiative for those affected by floods, here are some key stories from the previous day.

For those of you who might have missed out on some of the key stories from the previous day, we have now brought about some of the most buzzing stories exclusively for you. Right from the latest updates on Sushant Singh Rajput’s case to Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic welcoming their first child, here are some key stories that you need to know:

Rhea Chakraborty not on the run

A few reports have stated sometime back that Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty is missing from her residence ever since an FIR was filed against her. However, a Patna Police personnel has cleared the air about this news saying that the actress is not on the run and that they will get in touch with her as and when required.

and Virat Kohli extend help to Bihar and Assam flood victims

After Jonas and Nick Jonas, another celebrity couple, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have announced their support to the flood-affected areas of the states of Assam and Bihar. They have also shared a post on social media that reads, “While we continue to pray for the people in Assam & Bihar, Anushka and I have also pledged to help those in need by supporting these three organizations that have been doing credible work in flood relief & welfare. If this resonates with you, please reach out to support these states through these organizations.”

Supreme Court dismisses plea for CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case

The Supreme Court has recently dismissed a PIL requesting for a CBI investigation on Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. As of now, the Mumbai Police is investigating the entire matter and many people close to the late actor including Rhea Chakraborty, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Mahesh Bhatt, Mukesh Chhabra, and others have been summoned to the police station regarding the same.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer speaks up on

In a shocking state of events, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer Vikas Singh has stated that the late actor’s case has nothing to do with what Kangana Ranaut has suggested. He said while talking to Zoom TV, “To my knowledge, Kangana has not contacted the family but if in some other day she has contacted some other member of the family then I might not know.”

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic welcome their first child

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and his ladylove Natasa Stankovic have finally welcomed their first child. The couple has also announced on social media that it’s a baby boy. The adorable couple had tied the knot on June 1, 2020, amidst the lockdown period in India.

Ankita Lokhande opens up on Sushant Singh Rajput

In a recent interview, Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande has ruled out the fact that the actor was depressed. Calling him a happy-go-lucky guy, the actress has said that it is wrong to use words like ‘depression’ or ‘bipolar.’ She has further talked about his dreams and aspirations which he used to write down in his diary that also included a 5-year plan.

