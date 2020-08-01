Newswrap, July 31: Rhea Chakraborty's video statement, Ankita Lokhande's revelations on Sushant Singh Rajput

Newswrap, July 31: Right from the latest updates on Sushant Singh Rajput's case to Rhea Chakraborty's video statements, here are a few key stories from the previous day.

For those of you who might have missed some of the updates from the world of entertainment, we bring to you some of the key stories from Sunday that created a lot of buzz in social media. Right from Ankita Lokhande's new revelations on Sushant Singh Rajput to Rhea Chakraborty's statement in a video, here are the key stories from Friday that you need to know:

Sushant Singh Rajput’s bodyguard backs probe on Rhea Chakraborty

The late actor’s father KK Singh had filed a complaint against the former’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. And now, Sushant’s bodyguard has also backed the allegations that have been made against the actress and have called for a probe on the same. Not only that but he has also stated how the late actor was always sleeping while Rhea and others used to party there.

Money laundering case filed by Enforcement Directorate

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a case of money laundering after Sushant Singh Rajput’s family alleged about the siphoning of around Rs 15 crore in the FIR that has been filed in Bihar. This piece of news has also been confirmed by ANI on social media that read, “Enforcement Directorate registers an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in Sushant Singh Rajput death case.”

Rhea Chakraborty issues statement on a video

After keeping mum over the allegations made against her, Rhea Chakraborty has finally spoken up in a video that has now gone viral on social media. She says, “I have immense faith in God and the judiciary. I believe that I will get justice. Even though a lot of horrible things have been said about me in the electronic media, I refrain from commenting on the advice of my lawyers as the matter is sub-judice. Satyamev Jayate. The truth shall prevail.”

Ankita Lokhande reveals she didn’t go to meet Sushant’s family

Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande has quashed the rumours about her going to meet the late actor’s family in Patna. She has further revealed that she hasn’t shared any of her chats with Bihar Police. The actress has, however, admitted about giving a statement to the police officials that will be out soon.

Sandip Ssingh not a family friend of Sushant?

Smita Parikh, a friend of Sushant Singh Rajput has revealed that Sandip Ssingh is not known to any of the late actor’s family members or close friends. She further states that Sushant was upset and anxious after his ex-manager Disha Salian’s death and that he wanted to leave the industry.

